Aryavart International University Raises B.Pharm Intake to 100 Seats, Powering Pharmacy Education and Global Research in North-East India

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Dharmanagar (North Tripura) [India], June 13: In a significant boost to higher education in the North-East, Aryavart International University (AIU), Dharmanagar, has raised the approved intake of its Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) programme to 100 seats. The move throws open the doors of professional pharmacy education to a new generation of students across Tripura and the wider region, and underlines the university's ambition to emerge as a leading centre of learning and research in eastern India.

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Offered through the Aryavart School of Pharmacy and approved by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), the B.Pharm programme is complemented by a D.Pharm course with an intake of 60 seats. With the enhanced capacity, a larger cohort of aspiring pharmacists will now be able to pursue rigorous, industry-relevant education and prepare for careers in one of the country's fastest-growing sectors -- healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

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University officials said the expansion responds directly to the rising national demand for qualified pharmacy professionals. The additional seats, they noted, are expected to benefit students not only from Tripura but from across the North-East and other parts of the country, offering them a supportive academic environment and a clear pathway into the pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, research, and regulatory services.

The announcement comes on the heels of another milestone for the university, which recently welcomed the distinguished academician and educationist Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma as its Vice-Chancellor. His extensive experience in academic administration, research development, institutional growth and higher-education leadership is expected to sharpen AIU's focus on excellence, innovation and industry-integrated learning.

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Officials added that the increased B.Pharm intake reflects the university's commitment to meeting national healthcare priorities by producing skilled, professionally trained graduates equipped to serve the needs of modern medicine and a rapidly evolving industry.

Set on a lush, 25-acre green campus at Tilthai in Dharmanagar, North Tripura, the university offers a picturesque yet purposeful setting for learning, backed by modern academic infrastructure. Its student-centric philosophy -- with a sustained emphasis on research, innovation and the holistic development of every learner -- is designed to create a dynamic and rewarding educational experience.

A Multidisciplinary Academic Ecosystem

Beyond pharmacy, AIU has built a broad and steadily expanding academic ecosystem. The university offers BCI-approved law courses -- BA-LLB (Hons), BBA-LLB (Hons), LLB and LLM -- through the Aryavart School of Legal Studies; B.Tech (CSE, AIML), BCA and MCA through the Aryavart School of Computer Science and Engineering; BBA and MBA through the Aryavart School of Commerce & Management; BMLT, DMLT and BPT through the Aryavart School of Allied and Healthcare Sciences; and a suite of diploma, degree and postgraduate courses through the Aryavart School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Taken together, AIU's programmes span Pharmacy, Legal Studies, Computer Science and Engineering, Commerce and Management, Allied and Healthcare Sciences, Agriculture, Media Studies and Executive Education. Backed by approvals from the relevant statutory bodies, the university continues to strengthen its position as an emerging higher-education hub for the entire North-East.

The institution actively promotes innovation, entrepreneurship, industry engagement and experiential learning, helping students build the practical knowledge and professional skills demanded by today's competitive workplace. In a move aimed at widening access, the university also extends up to 100% scholarship and dedicated placement support to eligible candidates.

Putting North-East India on the Global Research Map

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of AIU's rise lies beyond the classroom. The university is steadily establishing North Tripura as a serious force in international academic publishing, operating a portfolio of 19 international peer-reviewed journals that span engineering and technology, business and management, pure and applied sciences, law, pharmacy, and the social sciences and humanities.

What sets these journals apart is the calibre and reach of the scholars behind them. Each title is guided by editorial boards and supported by panels of expert reviewers drawn from across the globe -- distinguished academics, scientists and practitioners based in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the Middle East, South-East Asia, Australia and Africa. This truly international community of editors and referees ensures that every manuscript is judged against the most rigorous global standards through a transparent, double-blind peer-review process.

By bringing together expertise from leading universities and research institutions worldwide, AIU's journals offer authors something rare for a young university in the region: genuine global visibility. Every accepted paper is assigned a Digital Object Identifier (DOI), indexed on Google Scholar and made openly accessible -- connecting researchers in Tripura and across India with a worldwide readership, and steadily transforming the landscape of regional academia.

For early-career researchers and faculty in the North-East, the message is clear: world-class publishing, peer review and scholarly collaboration are no longer distant aspirations reachable only through metros or institutions abroad -- they are now taking root in Dharmanagar.

With an enhanced B.Pharm intake, strong academic leadership, advanced infrastructure, a fast-growing research footprint and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Aryavart International University is poised to play an increasingly influential role in advancing pharmacy education and building a skilled healthcare workforce -- while carving out a place for North-East India on the global map of higher learning and research.

Aryavart International University

University Campus: Tilthai, Dharmanagar, North Tripura, Tripura, India

Website: https://www.aiuniversity.edu.in/

E-mail: info@aiuniversity.edu.in

Contact No.: +91-93558-22001

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