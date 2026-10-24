As AI Makes Answers Instant, Bengaluru Learning Centre Focuses on How Children Think

Founded in 2025, Tattva Swayam uses inquiry, conceptual assessment and learner conferences to make reasoning and reflection part of everyday education.

Learners at Tattva Swayam taking part in Swayam Vichar Manch, a forum for questioning and discussing everyday concepts.

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24: With artificial intelligence able to generate explanations, summaries and answers within seconds, a learning centre in Bengaluru is focusing on a different educational challenge: helping children question information, explain their reasoning and recognise when an idea needs to change.

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Tattva Swayam, an Open Learning Resource Centre in Jakkur, was founded in 2025 and currently has 51 learners aged 3.5 to 15 years. Its approach brings together conceptual inquiry, learning experiences, assessment and reflection, with dedicated platforms for learners to discuss complex ideas and share their progress with families.

The emphasis comes amid a broader debate about the role of human judgement in education. UNESCO’s Digital Learning Week, held in Paris from September 8 to 11, 2026, examined education in the age of AI, including how synthetic content is changing the way knowledge and evidence are produced and evaluated. The event placed human agency and the public purpose of education at the centre of that discussion.

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Making the learning process visible

At Tattva Swayam, learning begins with inquiry and dialogue. Learners then engage in experiences that help them examine a concept, move through assessment of what they have understood and reflect on what changed during the process. These four stages provide a structure for self directed learning without reducing progress to a single final answer.

An inquiry may draw on reading, observation, discussion, field exposure or practical work. Learners can document their understanding through journals, sketches, models, project records or other material created during the experience. This evidence helps facilitators examine how a learner reached a conclusion, rather than looking only at whether it was correct.

The assessment stage asks whether a learner can explain an idea, make connections and apply a concept in a new context. Reflection follows by examining what remains uncertain, what proved difficult and which questions deserve further attention. The aim is to help children become active participants in understanding their own progress.

Sandhya Gatti, Founder and Managing Director of Tattva Swayam Open Learning Resource Centre, believes children have a natural readiness to learn when given the opportunity. “I firmly believe that all children are eager and capable of complex learning provided due space and time for it to unfold,” she said.

A dedicated forum for questioning

The centre’s Swayam Vichar Manch is a platform for conversations about the deeper meaning of everyday concepts, such as fear, technology and friendship. Informed by its Philosophy for Children practice, the Manch encourages learners to consider why they hold an opinion, what evidence supports it and how another perspective might challenge it.

The goal is not to make every participant agree. A learner may offer a reason, hear a counterexample and reconsider the original claim. A facilitator helps sustain the dialogue through questions and encourages children to distinguish an assertion from an argument. The exchange makes listening, reasoning and respectful disagreement part of the learning process.

“Questioning is how we explore, investigate and make sense of the world around us. When we deprive learners the opportunity to question, we deprive the world of innovation and change,” Gatti said.

These habits are relevant beyond formal lessons. When children encounter an online explanation or an automatically generated response, they still need to ask whether the information is reliable, what it leaves out and whether a stronger reason might point to a different conclusion.

From investigation to a learner conference

Through Swayam Samvaad, learners demonstrate their learning to parents and guardians in formats that reflect their strengths and interests, showcasing their learning process, achievements and challenges. The forum is intended both to celebrate the learning journey and to identify the next steps for the learner.

The distinction is significant. Instead of presenting only a completed project, learners can explain the questions that guided it, the experiences that shaped their understanding and the difficulties they worked through. They may draw on their documentation, discuss the choices they made or explain why an early idea needed revision.

For parents, this provides a broader account of learning than a finished assignment alone. For learners, the act of presenting and explaining their work offers another opportunity to organise their thinking and recognise the areas in which they want to grow.

The two platforms serve different but connected purposes. Swayam Vichar Manch gives learners room to investigate beliefs and develop arguments with peers. Swayam Samvaad gives them an audience for explaining how their understanding has developed and what they hope to explore next.

Technology as a tool, not a replacement for judgement

Gatti sees potential in AI when it enhances learning, but says the central concern should remain the development of human capacities. She asks, “how do we nurture the human element through all this technology.”

The centre includes activities such as music, dance and farming in its learning environment. Gatti believes technology could create fresh opportunities for children to investigate challenges in these fields, provided that the experience still encourages them to observe, inquire and develop their own understanding.

An AI generated explanation might help a learner begin researching a topic. It cannot by itself demonstrate that the learner understands the evidence, can recognise a contradiction or can apply the concept responsibly. The distinction matters as increasingly fluent tools become part of how young people seek information.

India’s National Education Policy 2020 also places emphasis on critical thinking, experiential learning and developing the ability to solve problems. The wider policy direction gives relevance to practical approaches that combine disciplinary knowledge with opportunities to inquire, create, discuss and reflect.

A learner sharing work and reflecting on the learning process during Swayam Samvaad with parents or guardians.

Beyond the correct answer

For a centre established only last year, Tattva Swayam’s current learner community is modest in size. Its four stage framework and two learner platforms nevertheless offer a specific example of how an educational approach can place thinking alongside knowledge acquisition.

The broader question is whether learning environments can preserve the space required for children to work through uncertainty. Immediate answers are useful, but they cannot replace the experience of testing a claim, explaining a conclusion or learning why an earlier belief may not hold.

As AI makes information increasingly easy to obtain, education faces a more demanding test: not only what children can answer, but how they learn to judge, question and understand.

About Tattva Swayam

Tattva Swayam is an Open Learning Resource Centre in Jakkur, Bengaluru, founded in 2025. It currently serves 51 learners aged 3.5 to 15 years. The centre uses inquiry and dialogue, learning experiences, conceptual assessment and reflection. Sandhya Gatti is its Founder and Managing Director.

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