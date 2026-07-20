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Home / Business / As AI Reshapes Careers, Harvard Fellow Manish Maheshwari's Unlocking Success Offers Young Indians a New Leadership Framework

As AI Reshapes Careers, Harvard Fellow Manish Maheshwari's Unlocking Success Offers Young Indians a New Leadership Framework

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ANI
Updated At : 04:23 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], July 20: As artificial intelligence disrupts traditional jobs and career paths, technology leader and author Manish Maheshwari's new book, Unlocking Success: A Guide to Authentic Leadership for Indian Youth, offers young professionals a practical framework for navigating ambition, uncertainty and rapid change.

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Published by Penguin Random House India, the book introduces the SPARK Framework, built around five capabilities: Self-Awareness, Persistence, Authentic Storytelling, Relationships and Know-How.

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The book draws on Maheshwari's experience across Twitter, Flipkart, Network18 Digital, Intuit, McKinsey & Company and entrepreneurship, as well as his time as a Mason Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School, where he studied artificial intelligence, public policy and leadership.

Rather than treating success primarily as the pursuit of titles, wealth or status, Unlocking Success focuses on building long-term credibility, resilience, trusted relationships and practical judgement in an increasingly uncertain professional environment.

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The book has received endorsements from leaders and academics across technology, business and education. Harvard Kennedy School professor and BCG senior partner emeritus Grant Freeland described it as essential reading for people seeking success while contributing positively to society. MIT professor Ramesh Raskar called it a practical and purpose-driven guide to leadership in the age of AI.

The book also features endorsements from leaders across technology, policy, business, and education, including Maya Hari (former leader at X, Google, and Microsoft), Pratham Mittal (Masters' Union), LinkedIn executive Bala Sankaran, and global AI governance leader Bhakti Vithalani.

Industry observers note that the book comes at a time when India's youth are increasingly questioning conventional definitions of achievement amid rising concerns around burnout, AI-driven disruption, and social comparison culture.

The release follows a recent Bengaluru signing tour covering Higginbothams on MG Road and prominent bookstores on Church Street. Early reader feedback on Amazon India has highlighted the book's practical framework, accessibility and relevance to young professionals.

Unlocking Success is available in paperback in India and internationally on Kindle.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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