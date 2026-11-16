As AI Reshapes Cybersecurity, IITM Pravartak Introduces Programme Combining AI and Cyber Defence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 16: India recorded 29.44 lakh cyber incidents in 2025, according to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). Meanwhile, the Data Security Council of India’s Indian Cyber Security Skilling Landscape Report 2025–2026 found that 83% of organisations consider AI and Generative AI security skills a critical requirement, while 73% of enterprises report limited availability of skilled cybersecurity candidates.

AI is changing both how cyberattacks are conducted and how organisations respond to them. As cloud adoption and connected systems expand the threat landscape, security teams are using AI to detect anomalies and accelerate incident response, while also addressing adversarial attacks and vulnerabilities in AI systems. This makes expertise across cybersecurity fundamentals and AI-driven threats increasingly relevant.

Responding to this evolving skills landscape, IITM Pravartak offers the Professional Certificate Programme in Cybersecurity and AI, combining cybersecurity training, CISSP preparation and industry certifications. Its ten-module curriculum spans offensive and defensive security, cloud environments, security operations, digital forensics and AI-powered threat detection.

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What does the Cybersecurity and AI Programme by IITM Pravartak cover?

The curriculum takes participants through key areas of cybersecurity, from understanding IT systems to identifying vulnerabilities and investigating incidents.

- Cybersecurity fundamentals: Operating systems, system architecture, networking, protocols, file permissions and virtualisation.

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- Ethical hacking and penetration testing: Cyber reconnaissance, threat enumeration, exploitation strategies, phishing, social engineering and web application security.

- AI in cybersecurity: Deep learning, natural language processing, AI-driven anomaly and malware detection, user behaviour analytics, adversarial attacks, model robustness and AI governance.

- Cloud security and security operations: Identity and access management, encryption, security monitoring, incident response and threat hunting.

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- Digital forensics: Evidence collection and analysis, network and log forensics, malware memory forensics, and mobile and cloud forensics.

The programme also explores integrating AI with security information and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) systems. Participants are introduced to the MITRE ATT&CK framework for threat hunting, along with security frameworks such as GDPR and ISO 27017.

Certifications and practical learning

The programme combines structured learning with practical exposure to cybersecurity tools, industry frameworks and real-world problem-solving.

Participants receive:

- A programme certificate from IITM Pravartak.

- CISSP training covering key security domains.

- Three IBM certificates covering Generative AI, encryption and forensics.

The learning experience includes:

- 10+ cybersecurity tools, including OpenVAS, Nessus, Wireshark and SQLMap.

- A comprehensive capstone project based on an industry-specific problem, allowing participants to apply concepts from across the curriculum.

- Live sessions led by domain experts, with opportunities for doubt-solving and discussion.

- Weekly recorded lectures and select live masterclasses by IITM Pravartak guest faculty.

- An optional two-day immersion at IIT Madras Research Park.

Faculty and programme delivery

The programme brings together live learning with experienced domain experts and masterclasses led by IITM Pravartak faculty.

Through its combination of cybersecurity fundamentals, AI applications and practical exercises, the programme examines how security practices are evolving alongside emerging technologies.

As organisations integrate AI into increasingly complex digital environments, professionals need to understand both the opportunities these technologies create and the risks they introduce. The Professional Certificate Programme in Cybersecurity and AI by IITM Pravartak provides a structured way to explore this intersection.

Prospective participants can explore the programme for further details on its curriculum, certifications and learning format. Learn More

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