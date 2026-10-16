As Gen Z Embraces Pilgrimage, goSTOPS Katra Caters to Young Travellers

PNN

Jammu and Kashmir [India], October 16: Pilgrimage is attracting a younger generation of Indian travellers. According to a report by redBus, Gen Z and young travellers accounted for over 53% of journeys to spiritual destinations in India during FY26, an increase over FY25. The shift is bringing greater attention to the needs of younger pilgrims, including where they stay and how they experience a destination beyond the shrine.

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For goSTOPS, a youth hostel chain with 30+ properties across India, Katra is one destination where this changing audience is already visible. Located near the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, its Katra property caters to travellers looking for a place to stay during their pilgrimage, while offering the shared spaces and social atmosphere associated with youth hostels.

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“Even at Katra, one of our most traditional destinations, nearly half the guests who check in with us are under 30. It shows that pilgrimage and youth travel aren’t mutually exclusive. Young Indians are finding ways to combine the two,” says Pankaj Parwanda, co-founder of goSTOPS.

Beyond the Pilgrimage

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A trip to Katra is often planned around the yatra, with accommodation chosen for its convenience and proximity to the shrine. But for younger travellers, the experience of travelling can extend beyond the pilgrimage itself. Some arrive with friends, others travel solo, and many may be looking for opportunities to meet people along the way.

Youth hostels offer a different accommodation format from conventional hotels. With a choice of dormitory beds and private rooms, alongside shared common areas, they allow guests to decide how much privacy or interaction they want during their stay. For solo travellers in particular, common spaces can provide an easy way to connect with fellow guests without having to plan a group trip in advance.

This is the experience goSTOPS brings to Katra. Rather than treating accommodation simply as a place to rest before or after the yatra, the youth hostel offers travellers the option to meet others, exchange recommendations and share stories from their journeys. It brings a format more commonly associated with backpacking destinations to a town whose travel economy is closely tied to pilgrimage.

A Short Trip, Often Planned at the Last Minute

The preference for shorter, flexible travel is also reflected in broader travel trends. According to Airbnb’s Never the Same: The New Rules of Gen Z Travel in India report, seven in ten Indian Gen Z travellers prefer taking three short trips instead of one long annual holiday, while 87% favour trips lasting less than a week. This preference for shorter breaks offers context for destinations like Katra, where many visits revolve around a specific pilgrimage.

At goSTOPS Katra, booking patterns reflect a similar preference for flexibility. “More than half our bookings at Katra come in on the day of arrival, and nearly three in four guests stay for just one night. Many travellers plan their accommodation around the timing of their yatra, so flexibility matters. We wanted to bring the goSTOPS experience to Katra for travellers who value an affordable bed but also enjoy having a common room, meeting people and sharing stories,” says Parwanda.

The property opened in April 2026, extending goSTOPS’ youth hostel offering to a destination where the primary draw is spiritual rather than recreational travel. Its presence reflects a broader opportunity for accommodation providers to cater to young pilgrims whose travel preferences may combine the purpose of a pilgrimage with the independence and social experiences they seek from other trips.

As younger Indians continue to explore spiritual destinations, their accommodation choices are becoming part of a wider conversation about how pilgrimage travel is evolving. In Katra, goSTOPS is positioning its youth hostel as an option for those who want practical accommodation for the yatra, with the added opportunity to connect with fellow travellers.

The youth hostel chain also operates in destinations including Kasol, Varanasi, Bir, Rishikesh, Jaipur and Udaipur, among others, catering to travellers across pilgrimage, leisure and backpacking circuits.

About goSTOPS

goSTOPS is a youth hostel chain in India with 30+ properties across the country. It offers dormitories and private rooms in key travel destinations, alongside shared common spaces, community events and curated activities designed to help travellers connect and explore.

At a glance

* Gen Z and young travellers accounted for over 53% of journeys to spiritual destinations in India during FY26, according to redBus data.

* Airbnb research finds that 7 in 10 Indian Gen Z travellers prefer three short trips over one long annual holiday.

* goSTOPS Katra caters to young pilgrims with affordable accommodation and shared spaces to connect with fellow travellers.

Explore goSTOPS Katra: https://gostops.com/stay/Katra/katra-hostel

Explore goSTOPS: https://gostops.com/stay/home

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