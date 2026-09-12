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Home / Business / As His Jam with Ranveer Singh Goes Viral, Dhurandhar Singer Shahzad Ali Turns Devotional with ‘Ganraj Hai Padhare’

As His Jam with Ranveer Singh Goes Viral, Dhurandhar Singer Shahzad Ali Turns Devotional with ‘Ganraj Hai Padhare’

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PTI
Updated At : 12:37 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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On the very day Shahzad Ali’s energetic jam with Ranveer Singh on the superhit Dhurandhar number went viral across the internet, the singer was immersed in an entirely different musical emotion—devotion.

Shahzad, whose powerful vocals in Dhurandhar have captured widespread attention, was busy launching and performing “Ganraj Hai Padhare,” presented by Ravinder Kumar under the Music Excellency banner. As he sang live, his voice resonated across the venue, filling the evening with the faith, joy and positive energy associated with Ganpati Bappa.

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Speaking about the song, Shahzad said, “We have all grown up listening to devotional songs like ‘Jai Ganesh,’ and they remain deeply connected to our childhood and our faith. The moment I heard ‘Ganraj Hai Padhare,’ I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Ritik has composed it beautifully, and we had a wonderful time singing it. Every note came straight from the heart.” Ravinder Kumar revealed that Shahzad’s response to the song made the musical journey even more special.

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“When I approached Shahzad, he did not speak about money even once. He simply said, ‘This is a devotional song. It is Ganpati Bappa’s wish, and I want to sing it.’ That sincerity touched me deeply. He surrendered himself completely to the song, and the devotion in his voice can be felt by everyone who hears it,” said Ravinder.

Featuring Shahzad Ali, Harmaan Nazim and Deepak Malhotra, “Ganraj Hai Padhare” has been composed and written by Ritik Chouhan. The track brings together festive energy, contemporary music and the timeless emotion of welcoming Ganpati Bappa.

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From sharing a viral musical moment with Ranveer Singh to singing in devotion for Ganpati Bappa, Shahzad Ali experienced two contrasting yet equally powerful musical moments on the same day—perfectly reflecting the remarkable range of an artiste whose voice can ignite both celebration and faith.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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