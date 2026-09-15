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Home / Business / As India's GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

As India's GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], September 15: India’s Global Capability Center (GCC) story is no longer just about cost optimization or operational efficiency. It has evolved into a strategic conversation about leadership, enterprise resilience, AI adoption, and the country’s ability to build capabilities that shape global business outcomes. As organizations rethink where innovation should originate and how enterprise operations should evolve, India’s role is increasingly being defined by the quality of leadership and execution behind its GCC ecosystem.

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It was against this backdrop that NSquare Xperts, a global Microsoft Solutions Partner and Salesforce Ridge Partner, hosted Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi, Group Head, Policy Services, Adani Enterprises Limited, for a special episode of its flagship podcast series, CXOTalks. Recorded on July 4, 2026, hosted by Kirit Mandavgane, Chief Strategy Officer at NSquare Xperts and host of CXOTalks, at their offshore development center in the World Trade Center, Kharadi, Pune. The episode brought together two enterprise leaders for an insightful discussion on India’s rapidly expanding GCC landscape and the leadership, scale, talent, and AI opportunity driving its next phase of growth.

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Titled “India’s GCC Moment: Leadership, Scale, and Opportunity,” the conversation examined the factors transforming India into a preferred destination for Global Capability Centers and why enterprises are increasingly looking beyond traditional shared services toward strategic capability building.

The discussion opened with a focused exploration of how Adani Enterprises Limited has structured its operational processes with sustainability at the core and how that approach differentiates the organization within its sector. This set the foundation for a broader conversation on what it takes to establish, operate, and scale a successful GCC in today’s rapidly evolving business environment.

The episode explored several themes shaping enterprise strategy, including leadership models for modern GCCs, India’s unmatched scale advantage for multinational organizations, and the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence in redefining shared services, operational excellence, and enterprise transformation.

Dr. Rastogi was welcomed to the NSquare Xperts Pune office by Nilesh Kankariya, Chief Executive Officer; Nitesh Kankariya, Chief Technology Officer; and Kirit Mandavgane, Chief Strategy Officer. The leadership felicitated Dr. Rastogi with a traditional Puneri Pheta (turban) and an idol of Lord Ganesha, reflecting a customary Maharashtrian welcome and symbolizing the beginning of what the company hopes will be a long and meaningful relationship between NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Limited.

CXOTalks is NSquare Xperts’ flagship podcast series featuring candid conversations with CXOs and enterprise leaders across industries on leadership, technology, and the future of enterprise operations.

NSquare Xperts specializes in helping enterprises transform business processes through new-age technologies. Its AI capabilities focus on developing out-of-the-box enterprise solutions designed to help organizations overcome the challenges of legacy systems. The company also brings deep expertise in enabling enterprises to establish high-performing Global Capability Centers in India, helping organizations build scalable, cost-effective, and future-ready operating models.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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