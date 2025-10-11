DT
Home / Business / "As Long as Music Lives, Didi Lives On." — Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar Leads Didi Puraskaar Presentation Ceremony on Lata Mangeshkar's 96th Birth Anniversary

“As Long as Music Lives, Didi Lives On.” — Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar Leads Didi Puraskaar Presentation Ceremony on Lata Mangeshkar’s 96th Birth Anniversary

PTI
Updated At : 02:00 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
The immortal voice of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, fondly remembered as Didi, was celebrated on her 96th birth anniversary at the grand Didi Puraskaar Presentation Ceremony at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud, Pune. The evening, organized by Shirish Theatre, brought together leading voices and cultural stalwarts for a night steeped in melody and emotion. The prestigious Didi Puraskaar was conferred upon noted vocalist Madhura Datar and was presented by Ashish Shelar in recognition of her contribution to music and her ability to carry forward the timeless legacy of India’s nightingale.

Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar shared special and untold memories of Lata Didi, saying “As long as there is a resonant voice, sound, music, and compassion, my didi is immortal." Ashish Shelar said, “Lata Didi’s music is eternal. She was the voice of India’s soul, and celebrating her memory through the Didi Puraskaar ensures that future generations continue to draw strength and inspiration from her.” Expressing her gratitude, Madhura Datar said, “Receiving the Didi Puraskaar is the greatest honour of my musical journey. To be recognized in Lata Didi’s name is both humbling and inspiring, and I will strive to keep her legacy alive through my music.” The Hindi–Marathi musical program “Mee Lata Deenanath…” featured soulful performances by Madhura Datar, Manisha Nischal, and Vibhavari Joshi, who paid tribute to Lata Didi through stirring renditions.

Distinguished guests including Sushil Kulkarni, Mohan Joshi, Prajakta Mali, and MP Medha Kulkarni graced the occasion.

The Didi Puraskaar Presentation Ceremony stood out as one of Pune’s most poignant cultural evenings, reaffirming that though her voice may have gone silent, the soul of Didi will always remain alive in every note of Indian music.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

