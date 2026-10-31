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Home / Business / As ONOS opens doors, Springer Nature brings together India's Journal Editors around Open Access

As ONOS opens doors, Springer Nature brings together India's Journal Editors around Open Access

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ANI
Updated At : 10:17 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 31: As India's One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative changes how researchers access scholarly content, Springer Nature brought together journal editors, academic societies and publishing experts from across the country, in New Delhi, for its fourth annual Journal Development Symposium. The theme was 'Beyond the paywall: Shaping a sustainable Open Access future'.

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Discussions centred on a practical question for Indian journals: how to move from subscription models to open, equitable ones while staying financially sustainable and keeping research quality high.

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"Open Access is reshaping how research is shared, discovered and used around the world," said Arend Küster, Country Manager – India, Springer Nature. "We want to work closely with editors, societies and researchers to build sustainable models that broaden access to knowledge and help Indian journals grow their visibility, reach and impact."

Fiona McKenzie (VP, Maths, Physical and Applied Sciences Journals) and Neetu Kalra (Publishing Director, Springer Journals, India) covered equitable access, evolving funding models and balancing openness with sustainability; while Jacco Flipsen (VP, Medicine and Life Sciences Journals) shared a journal case study to emphasise the focus from access to impact. Sonal Shukla (Head of Indexing, Editorial Excellence) spoke on discoverability, editorial excellence, and importance of citations.

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"Building a sustainable Open Access future requires collaboration and a shared commitment to research quality," said Fiona McKenzie, Vice President, Maths, Physical and Applied Sciences Journals, Springer Nature. "By working with editors and societies, we can help journals increase their reach and ensure that high-quality research is discovered and used more widely."

The symposium also marked the announcement of new journal partnerships and celebrated journals reaching significant milestone anniversaries, recognising the contributions of partners and the journals team to the scholarly publishing ecosystem. Participants also discussed the implications and opportunities of ONOS for journals and publishers.

Through the Journal Development Symposium, Springer Nature remains committed to supporting journal editors and academic societies in strengthening the visibility and impact of research from India.

Springer Nature reaffirmed its commitment to working with journal editors and academic society partners to support journal development, strengthen the visibility and impact of research from India, and contribute to a sustainable and inclusive future for scholarly publishing.

About Springer Nature:

Springer Nature is one of the leading publishers of research in the world. We publish the largest number of journals and books and are a pioneer in open research. Through our leading brands, trusted for more than 180 years, we provide technology-enabled products, platforms and services that help researchers to uncover new ideas and share their discoveries, health professionals to stay at the forefront of medical science, and educators to advance learning. We are proud to be part of progress, working together with the communities we serve to share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world. For more information, please visit about.springernature.com and @SpringerNature.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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