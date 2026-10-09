VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Tesla's official artificial intelligence account on X now goes by "Tesla Super Intelligence," under the handle @TeslaSI. The account has more than 510,000 followers, and its former handle, @Tesla_AI, no longer exists. It is the latest move in a pattern now too large to dismiss as a political slogan. The technology industry is changing its vocabulary from Artificial Intelligence to Super Intelligence, and Sheeraz Hasan's FAME owns and controls the names that carry that change into entertainment: Hollywood.AI, Hollywood.SI, Bollywood.AI and Bollywood.SI.

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The industry moved to SI before Washington did. The names for the world's two biggest film industries, in both eras, are already taken.

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President Trump signed Executive Order 14434, "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence," on September 29, 2026. It directed federal agencies to use "Super Intelligence" and "SI," and some read it as a rebrand from Washington. The public record shows the industry got there first. In 2024, Ilya Sutskever co-founded Safe Superintelligence Inc., since reported to be valued at around $32 billion. In June 2025, Meta launched Meta Superintelligence Labs, led by Alexandr Wang. On July 25, 2025, fourteen months before the executive order, X.AI LLC registered SpaceXSI.com, according to public domain-registry records. In November 2025, Microsoft formed its MAI Superintelligence Team under Mustafa Suleyman. After the order, on October 4, 2026, Elon Musk said SpaceXAI will be renamed SpaceXSI, replying on X, "Yes, we will make that change." Tesla's AI account has now followed. The federal definition of Super Intelligence is due within 60 days of the order, by November 28, 2026.

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"People thought SI was a word from Washington," said Sheeraz Hasan, Founder and CEO of Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI. "Then Meta, Microsoft, SpaceX and Tesla put it in their names. When the biggest companies on earth change what they call something, the names that define the next era change in value. In entertainment, those names are ours."

Hasan's portfolio pairs the two biggest film industries on earth with both labels in the debate. If the industry stays with AI, FAME holds Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI. If it moves to SI, as Washington, Tesla and SpaceX are signalling, FAME holds Hollywood.SI and Bollywood.SI. Whichever word wins, the names are taken.

"We own and control all four, positioned for the future of Artificial Intelligence and Super Intelligence entertainment," Hasan said. "The next global entertainment giant will need a name the world remembers. We've already secured these four."

The market behind those names is vast. Global entertainment and media generated $2.9 trillion in revenue in 2024 and is heading to $3.5 trillion by 2029, according to PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025–2029. Worldwide spending on AI will reach $2.7 trillion in 2026, up 49.5%, according to Gartner. In India, the media and entertainment sector reached ₹2.78 lakh crore, about $32 billion, in 2025, up 9%, according to FICCI-EY. India now has 958 million people online, 44% of whom have already used AI features, according to IAMAI-Kantar.

FAME is open to licensing, partnership and acquisition conversations. These cover the four domain names and the Hollywood.AI™️ trademark, filed in five classes with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (serial 99868890, pending). They also cover an active content engine, "AI IS NOW SI," an 11-part video series published across Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn, and the reach of FAME's global media network.

Sheeraz Hasan is the Founder and CEO of Hollywood.AI (.SI) and Bollywood.AI (.SI). He is the fame strategist behind Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Paris Hilton and Logan Paul, as well as top CEOs, ultra-high-net-worth individuals and brands. He was named AI Disruptor of the Year at the Entrepreneur Middle East Tech Innovation Awards 2026. He has appeared on CNN, Netflix, TMZ, Reuters, Fox News, the Associated Press, ITV, Channel 4 and Zee News.

"The technology will evolve. These names are already taken," Hasan said. "Who will make the next move?"

About FAME FAME is a Super Intelligence company. Founded by Sheeraz Hasan, FAME is a global fame and media strategy company that builds visibility, influence and brand value for celebrities, top CEOs, ultra-high-net-worth individuals and brands. Sheeraz has been the fame strategist behind Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Paris Hilton and Logan Paul, and his work has been featured on CNN, Netflix, TMZ, Reuters, Fox News, the Associated Press, ITV, Channel 4 and Zee News. FAME owns and controls Hollywood.AI, Hollywood.SI, Bollywood.AI and Bollywood.SI, a portfolio positioned for the future of Artificial Intelligence and Super Intelligence entertainment across the world's two largest film industries. In 2026, Hasan was named AI Disruptor of the Year at the Entrepreneur Middle East Tech Innovation Awards. Learn more at sheeraz.com

Media and business contact Sheeraz Hasan, sheeraz@fame.me Hollywood.AI · Hollywood.SI · Bollywood.AI · Bollywood.SI

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