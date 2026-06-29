As the Age of Information ends, MICA kick starts the Age of Imagination with the new batch of 328 students

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New Delhi [India], June 29: MICA has officially launched its academic session for the 2026-2028 batch, initiating an immersive two-week orientation across the PGP, CCC, and CCE programs. This transition introduces a unique student profile characterized by a strong female majority (averaging over 60%) and deep corporate, media and creative industry experience.

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The orientation is structured as a rigorous, multi-disciplinary progression to align incoming talent with the curriculum.

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The batch was commenced by B. V. Rao Group Editor, India Today Digital. Speaking on change and its impact Rao said, "The cycle of change has hastened from centuries to mere seconds, and it never rewards laggards. In a world chasing digital eyeballs, ignoring change is suicidal, but letting go of your core values is equally fatal. The platforms will always shift, but your core principles and hard work shouldn't".

Further stressing on the need of hard work Rao added, "No one is brilliant all the time, but the person who works hard keeps improving every single day, building dependability and earning trust. Keep your head down, do what needs to be done, and stay one step ahead. Change the world if you can, or change with it if you must, but ensure that at the end of the day, you collect one more appointment letter than a resignation letter."

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Students from diverse educational backgrounds complete rotating foundation blocks in Excel, quantitative analysis, case study methodologies, and the entrepreneurial mindset. Morning yoga and mindfulness sessions are integrated daily to support student wellness.

The second phase transitions into core curricular pillars structured around the 5Cs framework: Commerce, Communication, Creativity, Culture, and Community.

Welcoming the students, Director and CEO, Jaya Deoras Deshmukh said, "Look around our campus today, and you won't find people who just want to fit into standard corporate moulds instead you'll find students who want to change the script.

We are standing right at the edge of the Age of Imagination a time where automated tech might handle the routine, but it's our human ability to tell a great story that actually matters.

By grounding our students in Commerce, Communication, Creativity, Culture, and Community, we aren't just teaching management, we're building students to be absolutely fearless.

I wish this brilliant, diverse new batch incredible years of dreaming big, laughing loud, and learning to lead with absolute confidence."

These modules are paired with critical institutional compliance sessions, including mandatory protocol, POSH regulations, and anti-narcotics awareness briefings. The orientation concludes with industry readiness workshops led by executive corporate leaders, a five-part AI readiness sequence, and a final 5C Jury evaluation presentation.

Summing up the entire exercise, MICA's Dean Dr Githa Heggde says, "The pedagogy at MICA is intentionally designed to bridge the gap in this Age of Imagination. We intend to push students beyond traditional textbooks into deep, applied creative thinking.

We are welcoming a remarkably brilliant and dynamic group of students who are already visually articulate and digitally fluent. By immersing them in our multi-disciplinary ecosystem, we challenge them to question, experiment, and look at data through a human lens.

It is this unique educational grounding that transforms raw potential into the agile, imaginative leaders who think in possibilities".

The 328-student intake across MICA's five programs highlights a modern, women-led cohort rooted in professional experience and creative diversity. The students represent young, career-ready demographic with an average age of 22.7 years, heavily concentrated within the 21-24 age bracket. The academic background is highly multidisciplinary.

Crucially, this academic diversity is backed by active corporate exposure with nearly two-thirds bringing corporate experience. Geographically, the intake has a pan-India footprint drawing from 23 states and union territories.

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