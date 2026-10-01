From family planning to preventive care, active lifestyles and critical illness, Health Alpha is designed to support the evolving health needs of young, growing families

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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The healthcare needs of Indians are changing, shaped by longer working lives, more active lifestyles, evolving family-planning choices and a growing focus on preventive care. What customers seek from health insurance today can be very different from what they may need as they move through different stages of life. This is driving a shift towards health protection that can adapt to changing priorities and provide comprehensive coverage rather than being limited to hospitalization alone.

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Health Alpha offers holistic, flexible health cover designed to evolve with India’s young, growing families and their changing healthcare priorities

As lifestyles and life circumstances change, the nature of health risks and the protection customers seek can change as well. For a younger individual, health protection may need to account for an active lifestyle and fitness-related needs; as customers enter family-building years, maternity and family-planning needs may become more relevant; while with age, the focus may increasingly shift towards preventive healthcare, specialized treatment and protection against critical illnesses. This changing pattern of healthcare needs is creating greater relevance for health insurance solutions that can offer protection across different life stages and adapt to the priorities of customers over time.

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Against this backdrop, SBI General Insurance’s Health Alpha brings together comprehensive health protection under one product, reflecting the changing healthcare needs of today’s customers. Designed to adapt to different life stages and priorities, the product combines a range of benefits that go beyond conventional hospitalization-led coverage, offering customers a more holistic approach to health protection.

Key Health Alpha features include:

• Assisted Reproduction Treatment & Maternity and New Baby Care: Recognising the evolving healthcare and family-planning needs of customers, Health Alpha includes Assisted Reproduction Treatment, particularly relevant to the 26–30 age group, along with Maternity & New Baby Care expenses, addressing healthcare needs particularly relevant to customers in the 30–45 age group.

• Preventive Health Check-up & e-Opinion: As customers become more conscious of managing their health proactively, preventive healthcare is becoming relevant across life stages from younger adults looking to establish healthier habits to older customers seeking to monitor and manage evolving health risks. Health Alpha includes Preventive Health Check-up and e-Opinion benefits, supporting customers in taking a more proactive approach to their health and making informed healthcare decisions.

• Adventure Sports, Gym & Sports Injury Cover: Designed to support customers aged 25 years and above with active lifestyles, particularly those in their working years, this benefit extends protection to hobby sports and daily fitness activities. It covers common sports and fitness-related injuries such as fractures, stress fractures, sprained ankles, shin splints, muscle pulls/groin pulls and sprains. The cover also supports associated healthcare expenses, including specialist consultations, diagnostics, medicines and physiotherapy.

• Global Cover & Critical Illness: Health Alpha provides broader protection through Global Cover, supporting eligible healthcare requirements beyond India. Particularly relevant for working professionals aged 30–50 who travel internationally for work or other commitments, the benefit extends eligible healthcare protection overseas. The product also includes Critical Illness protection, addressing significant health risks that become increasingly relevant with age, particularly for customers aged 50 and above.

• Unlimited Sum Insured Reinstatement & 10X Cumulative Bonus: Designed for long-term protection across life stages, Health Alpha offers unlimited restoration of the base sum insured after the first admissible claim. Customers can also build their health cover over time with a cumulative bonus of up to 10 times the base sum insured for every claim-free year.

• Customisable Health Protection & Plan Ahead Benefit: For customers aged 25 years and above, as they begin taking on greater financial and personal responsibilities, the need for health protection can evolve over time. Health Alpha offers flexible coverage aligned to individual needs and life stages. Through the Plan Ahead Benefit, eligible new policyholders can upgrade to a higher sum insured at key milestones without fresh medical underwriting, allowing their coverage to grow with their changing healthcare needs.

The future of health insurance will be shaped by its ability to evolve alongside the people it serves. As India's health priorities shift towards prevention, wellness and personalised care, insurers have an opportunity to redefine their role from being financial risk protectors to long-term health partners. Through Health Alpha, SBI General Insurance continues to advance this vision by developing customer-centric solutions that reflect the changing realities of healthcare and the aspirations of a more health-conscious India.

About SBI General Insurance

SBI General Insurance, one of the fastest-growing private general insurance firms, backed by the robust support of SBI, upholds a legacy of trust and security. We position ourselves as India's most trusted general insurer amidst a dynamic landscape. Since our establishment in 2009, our expansion has been substantial, growing from 17 branches in 2011 to a nationwide presence in 182 branches. In FY 2025-26, SBI General Insurance reported a Gross Direct Premium (GDP) of INR 15,904 crores, recording a YOY growth of 14.5%.

The company received numerous prestigious accolades, showcasing its excellence across various domains. Key honors include winning the Domestic General Insurer of the Year – India and Claims Initiative of the Year – India at the Insurance Asia Awards 2025 in Singapore, Smart Insurer for the year 2025 at the ETNOW Insurance Summit & Awards 2025, India’s Leading General Insurance Company (Mid) for its outstanding performance at the 18th edition of the Dun & Bradstreet BFSI & Fintech Summit 2026 and Best General Insurance Company of the Year at 4th Edition of Future of Insurance Summit 2025.

Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2025, the company also excelled at 8th ICC Social Impact Award 2026 for its commitment to CSR Activities in Project Mission for Vision in Meghalaya, and "ET NOW Champions of CSR" at the ET Edge ET NOW Champions of CSR 2025.

With a team of over 9,900+ employees and our multi-distribution model covering Bancassurance, Agency, OEM, Broking, Retail Direct Channels, and Digital collaborations, we are committed to providing both Suraksha and Bharosa to all our consumers. Leveraging a vast network that includes over 23000+ SBI branches, plus agents, financial alliances, OEMs, and digital partners, we extend our services to even the most remote areas of India. Our offerings cater to Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural segments, and our diverse product portfolio ensures accessibility through both digital and physical channels.

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