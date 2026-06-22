Asahi India Glass Ltd (AIS) Launches AIS Design Olympiad (ADO) 8.0 to Inspire the Next Generation of Climate-Resilient Architecture

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS), India's leading integrated glass and windows solutions company, has announced the launch of the 8th edition of its annual architectural design competition, AIS Design Olympiad (ADO) 8.0. The contest theme for this year is "Mixed-Use Buildings for Future Extremes - Designing for 2050."

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As climate change, rapid urbanization, and resource constraints reshape the future of cities, the need for buildings that can adapt, respond, and evolve has never been greater.

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The eighth edition of the competition invites 3rd to 5th year architecture students across India to envision the next generation of mixed-use buildings that are resilient, climate-responsive, and technologically intelligent. Participants will be challenged to integrate adaptive facades, passive design strategies, renewable energy systems, AI-enabled design tools, and innovative materials to create future-ready environments that respond to both environmental and human needs.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vikram Khanna, President - AIS Consumer Glass and Chief Marketing Officer, Asahi India Glass Ltd., said:

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"At AIS, we believe the buildings of tomorrow must go beyond efficiency and sustainability to become intelligent ecosystems that actively contribute to human well-being and environmental resilience. Through AIS Design Olympiad (ADO), we seek to encourage young architects to explore new possibilities in design, technology, and material innovation while building solutions that are relevant to the realities of a rapidly changing world."

Ar. Vivek Bhole, Chairman & Managing Director, Vivek Bhole Architects Pvt. Ltd. and Co-Curator & National Jury Member, AIS Design Olympiad, remarked on the competition:

"The built environment of 2050 must do far more than provide shelter. Buildings will need to actively contribute to environmental resilience, social interaction, and community well-being. This year's theme encourages students to view architecture as an interconnected system where climate responsiveness, technology, and human experience come together to create meaningful and lasting impact."

Highlighting the design and execution challenges that participants will need to address, Ar. Karl Wadia, Senior Design Principal Architect, Hafeez Contractor and Co-Curator & National Jury Member, AIS Design Olympiad, said:

"Designing for future extremes requires architects to move beyond static solutions. Participants will need to think critically about adaptive facades, material innovation, energy performance, flexibility of spaces, and the intelligent use of technology. The real challenge lies in translating ambitious sustainability goals into practical, high-performing buildings that can remain relevant and responsive throughout their lifecycle."

Over the years, AIS Design Olympiad (ADO) has evolved into one of India's most respected platforms connecting academia with industry. Shortlisted teams will gain valuable exposure through direct interaction with eminent architects, design professionals, and industry leaders. Finalists will also have the opportunity to visit AIS' state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, providing first-hand insight into advanced materials and technologies shaping contemporary architecture.

Teams comprising two to four students will compete through online submissions, regional rounds, and a national grand finale before a distinguished jury of leading architects and industry experts.

The competition offers attractive prizes at both regional and national levels, including cash awards and educational sponsorships for winning teams.

Key Dates

- Registrations close: 10 November 2026

- Submission deadline: 25 December 2026

- Regional Rounds: Mid January 2027

- National Finale: End of February 2027

For more information, visit www.aisglass.com/ado.

*Above dates are subject to change at the discretion of AIS.

About Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS)

Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass and windows solutions company and a dominant player across both the automotive and architectural glass segments. Since its inception in 1987, AIS has built a strong presence across the entire glass value chain, from manufacturing float glass to processing, fabrication, and installation. Through continuous innovation and technological advancement, AIS remains committed to enabling high-performance, sustainable, and future-ready solutions for the built environment.

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