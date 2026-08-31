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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31: ASBL has launched a new residential project at RTC X Roads in the heart of Central Hyderabad. With this project, ASBL is bringing a gated community to an area where most residential development has traditionally been in the form of standalone buildings. ASBL Legacy is designed for people who want to upgrade their lifestyle while continuing to live in the heart of the city.

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As Hyderabad has grown, large gated communities have become an important part of the city's western and developing areas. Central Hyderabad, however, has seen fewer such developments despite its strong connectivity and access to established social infrastructure. ASBL Legacy aims to bring the gated community experience to this part of the city while keeping residents close to the places, transport and social infrastructure that make Central Hyderabad well connected.

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Spread across approximately 7.97 acres, ASBL Legacy will feature three towers rising up to G+50 floors, making it the tallest project in the RTC X Roads area. The project offers 3 and 4 BHK homes starting at INR 1.99 crore, with 73.25% of the development kept as open space. It will also include a 74,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and more than 50 amenities spread across approximately 1.70 lakh sq. ft.

The project brings together sports, fitness, leisure and everyday facilities within the community. These include a terrace swimming pool with skyline views, badminton and futsal courts, pickleball and basketball courts, cricket nets, skating rink, jogging and cycling tracks, children's play areas, a pet park and a 17,000 sq. ft. Festival Lawn. 12,000 sq. ft. Urban Corridor at the ground level of Tower B will also provide facilities such as co-working spaces, indoor games, a clinic, physiotherapy room and tuition room.

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Legacy is located just two minutes from RTC X Roads Metro Station, with Kacheguda Railway Station around eight minutes away and MGBS around 15 minutes away. The project also includes features such as a vehicle-free podium, double-height lobby, two-metre-wide corridors, foyer entries and one lift per unit per floor.

"If you look at how Hyderabad has actually grown, its rapid growth phase happened largely westward, simply because that's where large land parcels were available. And once development comes up in an area, it generates its own demand in real time. Central Hyderabad, on the other hand, has never lacked demand. What it lacked was scale land parcels large enough to build a proper gated community on. That's the real reason the core has a genuine deficit of good quality housing today, not an absence of demand. As a micromarket, Central Hyderabad has significant untapped potential but it's also a different kind of neighbourhood to design for. It's established and already lived-in, and that brings its own opportunities and constraints, shaping both what we can build and how residents will actually use it," says Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO & Founder of ASBL.

Founded in 2017, the company has delivered or launched several projects across the city. Its recent launches have also seen strong buyer response, with ASBL Broadway recording more than INR 1,000 crore in launch-day sales and EOIs, while ASBL Landmark recorded more than INR 500 crore on launch day.

ASBL continues to expand its presence across Hyderabad. The company was also recognised as the Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in India last year. ASBL Legacy marks the company's move into Central Hyderabad, bringing its gated community model to one of the city's most established locations.

For more information about ASBL Legacy, visit their official website.

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