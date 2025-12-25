NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25: In just eight years since its inception, ASBL has catapulted from a newcomer to a leading market leader in Hyderabad's competitive real estate sector. 2025 marked a monumental year for the developer, as it not only launched high-value residential projects, but also achieved record-breaking sales, clinched industry awards, revolutionised construction with cutting-edge tech and are among the first tech-driven real estate companies in India.

With a vision that blends user-centric design, sustainability, and futuristic technology, ASBL's rapid rise is reshaping Hyderabad's skyline and setting new benchmarks in luxury living. This is the story of a developer that's not just building homes, but also the future of real estate in India.

Key Achievements and Awards

ASBL was honoured with the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in India award at the ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2025, a validation of its aggressive market expansion and the trust it has garnered from its customers. With a track record of innovative projects, strategic market positioning, and superior quality standards, ASBL's journey continues to inspire industry peers and set new benchmarks for the Indian real estate sector.

In the same year, Mr. Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL, was recognised as the Most Influential Real Estate Leader at the same awards ceremony. This award highlighted his visionary leadership, strategic direction, and pivotal role in driving ASBL's growth and success in a competitive industry. His commitment to excellence has cemented his reputation as a driving force in shaping the future of real estate in India.

Overall, ASBL won three prestigious awards in 2025 that underscore its industry leadership. At the 11th Times Business Awards(Hyderabad), ASBL was named Real Estate Developer of the Year 2025. This accolade was a recognition of the company's outstanding contributions to the city's skyline, its commitment to sustainable development, and its focus on designing homes that cater to the evolving needs of residents. The award was proudly accepted by Anil Kumar Thota, Co-Founder of ASBL, who has been instrumental in shaping the company's vision and growth.

Ajitesh Korupolu at Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit

Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL, participated as a panelist at the Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit in the session titled "Investing in Inclusion: Prospects in Affordable Housing." One of only two developers from Hyderabad invited to the panel, he shared insights on how private developers can contribute to inclusive housing without compromising financial viability. Ajitesh spoke on the importance of land ownership reforms, effective use of FSI, the role of rental housing in addressing affordability challenges, and the need for market-driven solutions over subsidy-led models. His participation reflected ASBL's growing role in shaping policy-level conversations around sustainable and inclusive urban development in Telangana.

ASBL's Expanding Global Footprint: NRI Realty

ASBL hosted its NRI Realty Meets across the UK, US, Germany, Ireland, Qatar, UAE, Oman, Sweden, and Europe. The meet aimed to connect with NRI investors and provide insights into Hyderabad's real estate market. Led by Mr. Ajitesh Korupolu, the event offered NRIs a unique opportunity to engage directly with him, addressing key challenges such as market trends, investment uncertainty, and data access in Hyderabad. He also highlighted Hyderabad's infrastructure growth, including the Regional Ring Road and Financial District, as major investment drivers. This initiative reflects Ajitesh's commitment to educating global investors and empowering them to make informed, long-term investment decisions in India.

The Realty of Tomorrow Conclave (ROTC) by ASBL

The Realty of Tomorrow Conclave (ROTC) by ASBL is an initiative, led by Mr. Ajitesh Korupolu, focusing on project updates at every milestone. Mr. Korupolu personally shares detailed construction updates, highlighting what's new and what's been added, ensuring full transparency. Every project milestone is covered, and customers attend live Q&A sessions, where all questions are answered directly by the CEO, a unique practice not done by any other builder.

Major Project Launches and Record Sales

One of the most defining features of ASBL's success is its ability to execute high-value, large-scale residential projects that resonate with both homebuyers and investors. In 2025, the company achieved new heights with the launch of ASBL Broadway, a flagship luxury residential project located in the prime Financial District area. This project is a standout, featuring expansive balconies, premium amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, and 24/7 security. Upon its launch, ASBL Broadway achieved an impressive ₹1,000 crore in sales on launch day, setting a new standard for luxury living in Hyderabad. Possession of the homes is targeted for December 2029, marking a significant milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy.

ASBL also launched ASBL Landmark in the sought-after Kukatpally Y Junction area. This premium project, offering 3, 3.5, and 4 BHK units, blends elegance with practicality, providing spacious homes that cater to the modern buyer's lifestyle. The launch generated ₹500 crore in sales on launch day, cementing ASBL's reputation as a developer capable of attracting significant buyer interest and trust.

ASBL's expansion continues with projects across key micro-markets like Kokapet (ASBL Spire), Financial District (ASBL Spectra), Financial District (ASBL Loft), and Pocharam (ASBL Springs). These projects emphasize spacious, room-sized balconies and premium amenities, meeting the growing demand for lifestyle-oriented living. As these developments progress, they are set to redefine luxury living in Hyderabad, catering to both end-users and investors.

Innovation and Strategy

What also sets ASBL apart from its competitors is its ability to integrate technology into every phase of the development process. The company has pioneered the use of digital twins, construction automation, and advanced project management systems, positioning itself as one of India's first tech-forward developers. By leveraging these technologies, ASBL has been able to accelerate project delivery timelines and offer unparalleled transparency to its customers.

Another key aspect of ASBL's success lies in its user-centric approach to design. The realty company employs design research and customer insights to create homes that go beyond basic functionality, enhancing lifestyle and sustainability. This approach is evident in the thoughtful incorporation of features that improve quality of life.

ASBL has also positioned itself strategically to tap into the rising demand from NRI investors and buyers in growth corridors such as Financial District, which are benefiting from significant infrastructure development, including metro expansions and the growth of IT hubs. The company's projects cater to a growing class of buyers who seek high-end residences in prime locations with easy access to work, leisure, and transportation options.

Under the leadership of Mr. Ajitesh, "Homes by ASBL" has also emphasized AI-powered facility management and service integrations, further enhancing the living experience for residents. This forward-thinking approach ensures that ASBL's developments not only meet, but also exceed the expectations of modern homebuyers, solidifying its position as a pioneer in Hyderabad's premium residential market.

Looking Ahead: Vision for the Future

ASBL's journey since its inception in 2017 has been one of exponential growth, driven by innovation, customer trust, and a focus on delivering quality residential spaces that meet the needs of a changing market. With its continued focus on large-scale projects, technology-driven execution, and a commitment to enhancing community living, the company is poised to maintain its momentum in the coming years.

The company's target of delivering an additional 10 million sq ft of residential space in the near future, fueled by tech-driven execution, reflects its ambition to scale further while maintaining the high standards of quality and customer satisfaction that have become synonymous with the ASBL brand.

ASBL's success in 2025 highlights the company's ability to combine innovation, design excellence, and customer-centricity to create premium residential developments that cater to the evolving needs of Hyderabad's homebuyers. As it continues to lead the way in terms of technology adoption and project execution, ASBL is well on its way to becoming a dominant player in India's real estate market for years to come.

