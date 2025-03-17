ASCELA Management Consultancies LLC Signs a Landmark MoU with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, Belgium to Strengthen Ties

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 17: In a significant step towards bolstering international trade relations, ASCELA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, Belgium. This partnership, sealed on March 4, 2025, took place during the Belgian Economic Mission to India, which was presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid. The signing was joined by Kristof Waterschoot (Managing Director of Port of Antwerp-Bruges International), Dirk De fauw (President of Port of Antwerp-Bruges International), and Achille Sobry (Regional lead Indian Subcontinent), from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International.

The signing ceremony was held at the Belgian Ambassador's Residence in New Delhi, marking a momentous occasion for both organizations. The MoU is aimed at enhancing the collaboration between ASCELA Management Consultancies LLC and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, focusing on the development and growth of the port and logistics sector. With the global logistics industry being a key driver of international trade, this partnership is expected to open new avenues for cooperation in improving port management, logistics efficiency, and trade facilitation.

Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid's presence at the event underscored the significance of the MoU and the growing relationship between Belgium and India. As part of the Belgian Economic Mission, the event highlighted Belgium's commitment to fostering stronger trade relations with India. The mission has identified key sectors such as women entrepreneurship, strengthening of defence ties, sustainable infrastructure, astronomy, healthcare, education, green hydrogen and logistics for investment and collaboration between the two nations.

Nivesh Chaudhary, Managing Director of ASCELA Management Consultancies, expressed his excitement about the partnership. "It is an honor for us to be part of this momentous occasion and to witness the formalization of this collaboration at such a strategic level. This partnership with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International is a significant step towards advancing infrastructure development, and we are optimistic about the future prospects. The logistics and port infrastructure space is rapidly evolving, and we look forward to exploring the opportunities that will arise from this association," Chaudhary said.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges International highlighted, "This partnership will drive collaboration on key consultancy projects in the Indian maritime sector, leveraging PoABI's global expertise and ASCELA's local insights to enhance port operations, logistics, and supply chain efficiency. The signing of this MoU represents the first step in expanding PoABI's presence in India's port sector."

With the logistics sector becoming increasingly critical for global trade, both parties are keen on driving innovation and efficiency in the industry, making the MoU an important milestone for the bilateral relations between the two nations.

ASCELA has long been a key player in the infrastructure space in Indian Subcontinent, specializing in consulting and advisory services across logistics, trade, and infrastructure development. Their extensive expertise should play a crucial role in driving the success of this collaboration.

