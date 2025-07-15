Ascenda Launches Strategic Partnership with Preferred Travel Group

Preferred Travel Group's I Prefer Hotel Rewards program joins Ascenda's global points transfer network to unlock new opportunities for financial service partners NEW YORK , July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the loyalty ecosystem that powers growth for the world's leading brands, today announced a strategic partnership with Preferred Travel Group, the parent company of I Prefer Hotel Rewards.

Through this collaboration, financial institutions within Ascenda's global network can now offer their customers the ability to convert bank loyalty points directly into I Prefer points, giving access to exclusive hotel stays, upgrades, and member benefits at 650+ exceptional independent hotels worldwide.

The addition of I Prefer Hotel Rewards enhances Ascenda's global rewards content network with a premium hospitality brand, enabling financial partners to deliver more aspirational travel experiences. With access to uniquely curated properties in both urban and resort destinations, this partnership offers meaningful value to discerning customers seeking more personalized and enriched travel rewards.

"As upmarket customers seek more distinctive experiences, Preferred Travel Group is a partner that brings differentiated value to both consumers and financial institutions," said Paul Smitton, President of International and Partnerships. "We're excited to enable the transfer of bank partner rewards currencies to I Prefer points." "Our partnership with Ascenda opens up meaningful opportunities to expand the reach of our I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program and broaden our points exchange ecosystem globally," said Lori Strasberg, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Preferred Travel Group. "Through this relationship, both existing I Prefer members and customers of Ascenda's vast financial partner network will be able to access redemptions faster, driving increased engagement with Preferred's global portfolio of distinctive luxury hotels, resorts and residences." About I Prefer Hotel Rewards Operated by Preferred Travel Group, I Prefer Hotel Rewards is the world's largest loyalty program for independent hotels, with more than five million members enrolled globally. The program provides members with points, tier-based status, and special perks at a global portfolio of distinctive properties across 80 countries.

About Ascenda Ascenda delivers loyalty-as-a-service for financial institutions and merchants globally, unlocking superior ROI across customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. With over a decade of proven results, an unrivaled roster of top-tier global clients, and enterprise-grade technology, Ascenda is trusted by leading brands to deliver growth outcomes, eliminate complexity, and create extraordinary customer experiences. For more information, please visit ascenda.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948326/Ascenda_Blue_Logo.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PWR

