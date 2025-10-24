Ascendion Recognized as a Global Leader in the ISG Provider Lens® for Generative AI Services 2025

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24: Ascendion, a leader in AI-powered software engineering, has been recognized by ISG for redefining how enterprises deliver on the promise of AI -- translating strategy into tangible business outcomes. Today, the company announces its recognition as a Global Leader for the second consecutive year in the ISG Provider Lens® Generative AI Services 2025 study. Ascendion earned top tier leadership positions in two categories: Strategy & Consulting Services and Development & Deployment Services. These results reaffirm the company's position at the forefront of operationalizing Generative AI for enterprises. Access the full ISG report here.

Advertisement

As organizations struggle to move beyond experimentation, Ascendion's Agentic AI platform, AAVA™, collapses the distance between strategy and execution, turning intent into engineered outcomes. By embedding autonomous agents and automation into live delivery pipelines, the company helps close the gap between vision and impact. Real-world results include up to 60% effort savings in data analysis for Fortune 50 banks, 50% productivity gains in automated form processing, and 40% faster time-to-market in complex software programs, all delivered through a human-in-the-loop model that ensures quality and trust.

Advertisement

"Ascendion operationalizes GenAI through a platform-centric model that integrates agentic workflows, modular delivery, and embedded consulting. Its structured approach enables scalable transformation across engineering, strategy, and compliance-driven environments with measurable alignment to enterprise adoption patterns," said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG.

Unlike advisory only models that stop at the whiteboard, Ascendion's Agentic design blends automated lifecycle execution with strategic human guidance, ensuring people remain the architects of innovation. This human plus agent model is powered by AAVA™, the company's platform that improves work along the software development lifecycle with orchestrated agents, and reinforced by METal, Ascendion's intelligent talent orchestration engine. Together, they modernize enterprise systems faster, scale operations smarter, and sustain full governance across the engineering fabric.

Advertisement

"Our recognition by ISG as a global leader reflects the strength of our vision, platforms, and people," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Ascendion. "We are leading enterprises beyond AI pilots to sustained business value. With our Engineering to the Power of AI platforms and models, we are changing how the industry delivers services and value. Our clients gain innovation velocity, economic advantage, and business impact needed to lead in the agentic era."

Ascendion continues to perform strongly across ISG assessments, demonstrating consistent momentum across its digital and AI-powered offerings. Last year, the company was recognized as a Rising Star in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens® for Digital Engineering, and earlier this year, Ascendion earned Rising Star positions in two quadrants of the 2025 ISG Provider Lens® for Digital Engineering Services.

Ascendion forges ahead to lead the new era of Engineering to the Power of AI. The company is delivering on its mission to unlock enterprise value by combining intelligent agents, modern engineering methods, and human ingenuity.

Ascendion is a leader in AI-powered software engineering, helping businesses innovate faster, smarter, and with greater impact. We partner with Global 2000 clients across North America, APAC, and Europe to solve complex challenges in data, experience design, software product engineering, and workforce transformation. Powered by expert engineers, thousands of AI agents, and our Engineering to the Power of AI™ (EngineeringAI) method, we deliver measurable outcomes that build trust, unlock value, and accelerate growth. Learn more at ascendion.com.

Engineering to the Power of AI™, AAVA™, EngineeringAI, Engineering to Elevate Life™, DataAI, ExperienceAI, Platform EngineeringAI, Product EngineeringAI, Quality EngineeringAI, and GCCAI are trademarks or service marks of Ascendion®. AAVA™ is pending registration. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals, operating in more than 20 countries - a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)