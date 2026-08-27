Ascensions Careers Drives Youth-Led Social Impact Through Project Udaan 2.0

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New Delhi [India], August 27: Ascensions Careers, a Gurugram-based education and university-admissions mentoring organisation, has advanced student-led social impact through Project Udaan 2.0, an initiative focused on menstrual-health awareness, access and dignity.

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Conceived by students under the mentorship of Ascensions Careers and in collaboration with NGO Sacchi Saheli, Project Udaan reflects the organisation's belief that education must extend beyond academic results and college applications. Students were guided to identify a social concern, conduct research, analyse community needs, raise funds, create awareness resources and deliver a public initiative.

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Project Udaan 2.0 culminated in a Pad Yatra and Period Fest at Government Senior Secondary School, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 1, Sagarpur, New Delhi. The event was led by Ascensions Careers students Neil Sethia, Shyla Khullar, Devyani Puri and Aarav Katyal and brought together approximately 1,500 students to engage with menstruation and adolescent health.

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The programme included the Red Dot Campaign, cultural performances, student-led discussions, posters, placards and interactive awareness activities. Menstrual-health booklets were distributed, and participants were introduced to sustainable menstrual products, including menstrual cups. The objective was to help young people discuss menstruation without shame, fear or embarrassment.

An important innovation showcased during the event was Maya, an AI-enabled chatbot designed by Neil Sethia to answer menstrual-health questions anonymously in accessible, vernacular language. Maya aims to support young people who may hesitate to approach adults with sensitive questions. By combining technology with grassroots engagement, the project seeks to make reliable information available beyond a single event. The initiative built on Project Udaan's first phase, during which students collected and analysed responses from schoolchildren, household workers and communities associated with non-governmental organisations. The research highlighted continuing gaps in menstrual-health awareness and enabled the team to design a relevant and participatory intervention.

The student team was led by Neil Sethia. Fundraising was undertaken by Niyati Gupta, an Indian-American student from New Jersey, Aryan Adgaonkar, Devyani Puri, Shyla Khullar, Aanya Bansal and Suhaani Choudhary. Jesal Samra, Baani Mehta and Aarav Garg were responsible for content creation, while Krish Mishra, Abir Choudhary and Dhruv Chadha handled data analysis. Aarav Katyal, Suhaani Choudhary and Arav Maloo led outreach efforts.

Over several months, the students approached individual donors, businesses and corporate supporters in India and overseas. They developed presentations and fundraising appeals, managed campaign communications and worked collectively to transform an initial idea into a structured community initiative.

For Ascensions Careers, Project Udaan 2.0 represents the kind of student development it seeks to cultivate: intellectual curiosity combined with leadership, empathy and real-world action. The organisation works with students not only to strengthen their university profiles, but also to help them discover their interests, take ownership of ambitious projects and create measurable, lasting social impact.

By enabling students to transform research into action, Ascensions Careers is nurturing a generation of socially conscious young leaders. Project Udaan 2.0 demonstrates how sustained mentorship can empower students to address complex challenges with creativity, responsibility and compassion, while ensuring that menstrual health is recognised as a matter of equality, education and dignity.

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