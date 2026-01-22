ASF Insignia secures around Rs 1,250 crore capital commitment from Alpha Alternatives

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): ASF Insignia, a large integrated commercial IT office campus located in Vatsal Valley, Gurugram, has secured a commitment of approximately Rs 1,250 crore in equity and quasi-equity investments from Mumbai-headquartered Alpha Alternatives.

The company in an official statement on Thursday, stated that the investment will be infused in multiple tranches, with the first tranche of around Rs 450 crore already received.

According to the company, the capital will primarily be used to strengthen the balance sheets of ASF entities through debt reduction, along with targeted infrastructure and amenity upgrades.

The funds will also support building refinements and enhance the overall occupier experience across the campus. These measures are aimed at revitalising leasing momentum and repositioning ASF Insignia as a long-term prime commercial office project in Gurugram.

Commenting on the development, Anil Saraf of ASF Insignia said, "The investment from Alpha Alternatives reinforces the long-term fundamentals of ASF Insignia and our strategy of building an institutionally driven office ecosystem. The focus is on balance sheet strength, asset quality and creating a campus that continues to meet the evolving needs of large enterprises and global capability centres, on cost optimal basis."

Kaushal Biyani, Alpha Alternatives, said, "In line with Alpha Alternatives' investment philosophy of long-term value creation, rigorous risk management, and consistent performance across market cycles, we are proud to partner with the ASF Insignia team as they enter their next phase of growth. We are delighted to invest in a high-quality office asset at scale, spanning approximately 4.5 million sq. ft., and look forward to working closely with Mr. Saraf and the ASF Insignia team to revitalise the ASF Insignia complex."

The partnership follows ASF Insignia's earlier institutional association with JP Morgan, which delivered returns over 2.5 times, and marks a renewed phase of growth supported by long-term capital.

ASF Insignia has historically attracted demand for large-format office spaces. Earlier, Smartworks had leased about 4.5 lakh square feet of space at the campus, underscoring the project's scale and enterprise appeal.

ASF Group, headquartered in New Delhi, is engaged in developing build-to-suit and state-of-the-art IT and commercial infrastructure and also provides facility management services across its projects. (ANI)

