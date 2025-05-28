Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited Achieves Strong 90% Revenue Growth in FY25

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited (BSE - 542579), one of the leading Jewellery companies in India, reported an Audited financial result for FY25.

Key Financial Highlights:

FY25 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 317.41 Cr, YoY growth of 90.23%

* EBITDA of Rs 17.23 Cr, YoY growth of 47.81%

* PAT of Rs 12.04 Cr, YoY growth of 56.77%

* Diluted EPS* (Rs) of Rs 0.38, YoY growth of 26.67%

* FV of Rs1 each

Speaking on the financial performance, Jitendra Kumar Soni, Joint Managing Director of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited said, "We are pleased to report a strong performance in Q4 FY25, underpinned by consistent revenue growth and enhanced profitability. Festive and wedding-season demand, coupled with elevated gold prices, significantly contributed to higher sales during the period.

At IIJS Signature 2025, the company's distinguished showcase of premium jewellery attracted substantial orders from National and Regional Jewellery chains all over India, with an aggregate order value of approximately Rs48 Cr.

Similarly, during IIJS Tritiya 2025, Ashapuri Gold successfully presented its product range, securing significant orders amounting to around Rs21 Cr that further underscore the strong demand for our designs and craftsmanship.

The Union Budget 2025-26 has further strengthened industry sentiment by reducing the customs tariff on jewellery (HSN code 7113) from 25% to 20% and on platinum findings from 25% to 5%, making jewellery more affordable and stimulating domestic consumption.

Supported by favourable macroeconomic policies such as RBI's rate cuts and revised income tax slabs, along with rising consumer confidence and increased footfalls, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth momentum. Our expanding B2B presence and operational efficiency continue to drive value creation and strengthen our market position."

Key Operational Highlights:

Bags Rs21 Cr Order at IIJS Tritya 2025

* At IIJS Tritya 2025, the Company successfully showcased its premium jewellery collection, resulting in significant order wins from some of the leading clients.

Secured Rs 48 Cr Approx. Order at IIJS Signature 2025

* During the IIJS Signature 2025 edition, the company's distinguished product display attracted substantial orders from some marquee client in the jewellery sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)