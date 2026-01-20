Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited Receives ₹29 Cr Orders at IIJS Bharat Signature 2026

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 20: Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited (BSE - 542579)-- One of India's leading B2B jewellerymanufacturers, has announced the receipt of orders aggregating to approximately ₹29 Cr at the recently concluded India International JewelleryShow (IIJS Bharat Signature) 2026 held in Mumbai.

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The orders, received from prominent regional and national jewellery retail chains along with leading BigBox jewellers, pertain to the supply of gold jewellery, with execution scheduled within 60 days.

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The 18th edition of IIJS Bharat Signature 2026 brought together the global gem and jewellery community and attracted over 25,000 trade visitors from more than 800 Indian cities and 60+ countries.

The order inflow reinforces Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited's strong presence in the B2B jewellery manufacturing segment and its ability to cater to organised jewellery retailers.

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Commenting on the order win, Mr. Jenik D. Soni, CEO of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, said: "The response at IIJS Bharat Signature 2026 reflects the strong relationships we have built with organised jewellery retailers and validates our design capabilities and manufacturing scale.

Participation in marquee industry platforms continues to strengthen engagement with large-format retailers, while the resulting order momentum provides execution visibility and supports our focus on timely delivery and operational excellence."

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