Ashika Global Securities Limited Reports Record Quarterly Performance for Q1 2027

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Ashika Global Securities Limited today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2026, delivering its highest-ever quarterly performance

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The Company achieved record revenue and profitability, driven by strong performance across its diversified businesses, disciplined risk management, and continued focus on operational excellence. The robust results underscore the strength of the Group's integrated financial services platform and its commitment to sustainable, long-term growth.

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Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income 172.14 Crore up 44.45% YOY

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- PBT 129.73 Crore up 47.44% YOY

Further, the Board also approved raising of funds through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) for an aggregate amount of up to ₹1,000 crore, subject to the approval of the shareholders, regulatory authorities, and other applicable statutory approvals, as may be required.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Chirag Jain, CEO, said:

"We are delighted to report our strongest-ever quarterly performance on both a standalone and consolidated basis. These results reflect the resilience of our diversified business model, disciplined execution, and the unwavering trust of our clients and stakeholders. We remain committed to leveraging emerging opportunities in India's financial markets while maintaining the highest standards of governance, risk management, and customer service.

The record performance reflects healthy growth across the Group's businesses, supported by favourable market conditions, prudent capital deployment, and continued investments in technology and operational capabilities. The Company remains focused on strengthening its market position while creating sustainable value for its clients, shareholders, and other stakeholders."

Outlook

With a strong balance sheet, experienced leadership team, and diversified financial services platform, Ashika Global Securities is well positioned to sustain its growth momentum and capitalize on the expanding opportunities in India's financial services sector.

About Ashika Global Securities Limited

Ashika Global Securities Limited is a diversified Middle Layer NBFC (Investment and Credit Company) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company focuses on making loans, advances, and strategic investments in listed and unlisted securities. It is holding company of the Ashika Group, a diversified financial services conglomerate engaged in stock broking, merchant banking, Alternative Investment Fund and related businesses.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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