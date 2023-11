PTI

New Delhi, November 28

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday imposed Rs 2 lakh as costs on fintech firm BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover in the matter related to his alleged defamatory social media posts against the fintech company.

Justice Rekha Palli took on record the apology and the undertaking given by Ashneer Grover but proceeded to impose costs on him, saying the "court cannot be taken for granted".

#Social Media