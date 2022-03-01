Ashneer Grover resigns after intense legal battle with BharatPe

New Delhi, March 1
After fighting an intense legal battle with the Board of Directors, BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover has finally resigned from the fintech platform.
In a letter sent to the Board, he said that he is being forced to bid adieu to a company of which "I am a founder".
"Your views of businesses and problems on the ground are so coloured by the windows of the Ivory Tower in which you all reside that you have no connect whatsoever with the human element of the business. It is sad that you have even lost touch with the Founder. You've lost touch with me," he wrote in the letter.
In an earlier jolt to Ashneer, he lost an arbitration in Singapore he filed against the fintech platform for launching a probe against him.
He said in the letter that for the board of directors, "the Founder of this company has been reduced to a button to be pressed when needed".
"I cease to be a human for you. Today, you have chosen to believe gossip and rumours about me instead of having a frank conversation. You are so easily spooked because you have no touch with reality," he argued.
The fintech platform BharatPe earlier sacked his wife Madhuri Jain Grover over alleged financial irregularities during her tenure as head of controls that runs into crores.
Alvarez and Marsal, a leading management consultant and risk advisory firm, is set to submit its report into financial irregularities at the firm during Grovers' time this week.
--IANS
