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New Delhi [India], August 28: A new historical thriller, The Chola Protocol by Ashokan Srinivasan, brings together history, archaeology, mystery, and international adventure in a fast-paced fictional narrative rooted in the legacy of the Chola Empire. Published by BlueRose Publishers, the novel revisits one of India's most influential dynasties through a contemporary treasure-hunt story, offering readers a blend of historical research and modern suspense. At a time when interest in historical fiction continues to grow, the book seeks to present an engaging perspective on India's maritime heritage and its global connections.

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The Chola Protocol follows Ashok, an ordinary individual who unexpectedly uncovers clues linked to a centuries-old secret associated with Emperor Rajendra Chola I and his legendary overseas expeditions. His discovery draws him into a dangerous journey spanning Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America, where hidden artifacts, cryptic puzzles, and forgotten histories converge. As rival groups pursue the same objective, Ashok and his companions must navigate betrayal, danger, and ancient mysteries while attempting to prevent a powerful secret from falling into the wrong hands.

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Positioned within the historical fiction and action-adventure thriller genres, The Chola Protocol combines documented historical references with fictional storytelling. Rather than relying solely on action, the novel incorporates archaeological discoveries, cultural history, and technological elements that contribute to its layered narrative. The story aims to balance entertainment with historical curiosity, encouraging readers to explore a lesser-known chapter of Indian history through an accessible fictional framework.

A distinguishing aspect of The Chola Protocol is its emphasis on the maritime achievements of the Chola Empire, particularly the naval campaigns of Rajendra Chola I. While many historical thrillers focus on widely explored civilizations and myths, Ashokan Srinivasan draws attention to India's medieval naval legacy and its influence across Asia. The novel presents this historical backdrop alongside contemporary conspiracies and international settings, creating a narrative that bridges the ancient and modern worlds.

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Written in a clear and cinematic style, the book features short chapters, multiple international locations, and steadily unfolding mysteries that maintain narrative momentum. Themes of heritage, ambition, trust, loyalty, and the enduring relevance of history are woven into the storyline without overshadowing the central adventure. The novel is likely to appeal to readers who enjoy historical thrillers, archaeological mysteries, and globe-spanning adventure fiction inspired by real historical events.

Ahistorical fiction continues to attract readers seeking stories that combine factual inspiration with imaginative storytelling, The Chola Protocol contributes to the genre by highlighting an important yet comparatively underrepresented period of Indian history. Through its blend of research, mystery, and action, the novel offers a fresh interpretation of historical adventure while remaining grounded in India's cultural legacy.

About the Author

Ashokan Srinivasan is an author, global traveler, and corporate executive originally from Chennai, India. A graduate of the University of Madras, he began his professional career in the Government of India, serving in Customs and GST before moving into the information technology sector. He currently works as a Senior Service Delivery Manager at Capgemini Engineering, leading international technology teams. His extensive travels across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, along with his interest in history, archaeology, and cultural heritage, inspired him to write The Chola Protocol, his debut historical thriller.

Book Overview

Title: The Chola Protocol

Author: Ashokan Srinivasan

Genre: Historical Fiction | Action-Adventure Thriller | Mystery | Archaeological Fiction

Themes: Ancient Indian history, archaeology, adventure, cultural heritage, mystery, international conspiracies, loyalty, courage, and the enduring impact of the past on the present.

Recommended for readers who enjoy: Historical thrillers, archaeological mysteries, globe-trotting adventures, fast-paced suspense, treasure-hunt fiction, and novels inspired by real historical events.

Publishedby BlueRose Publishers, The Chola Protocol is now available through leading bookstores and major online book platforms.

Learn more or purchase the book here: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9378257488

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