Ashwini Vaishnaw tests Swadeshi 'Mappls' App in his car, praises its innovative navigation features

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tried the Swadeshi navigation application Mappls by MapmyIndia in his car and appreciated its features, urging people to try the app.

In a social media post, the minister shared his experience with the indigenous mapping platform and highlighted some of its advanced features.

He said, "I met with the MAPLS team today. They told me that all the Indian OEMs, car OEMs, are pre-installed inside. Let's see how good it is."

Explaining further about its features, Vaishnaw said he found something special about Mappls. "Wherever there is an overbridge and an underpass, there is a three-dimensional junction view," he stated.

The minister added that he also discovered other useful aspects of the app during his drive.

"As soon as we reach any place, let's say there are multiple floors in that building. So, even in that... even in that, the particular shop we have to go to, MAPLS tells us about that shop," Vaishnaw said.

The minister praised the Swadeshi app for its innovation and said it reflects India's growing capability in developing world-class digital and navigation technologies.

The other key features of completely Made in India, smart navigation app Mappls include the 3D Junction Views, in this the user gets three-dimensional previews of flyovers, underpasses, and roundabouts which Minister Vaishnaw praised.

The app also gives the exact doorstep navigation which helps in locating the addresses precisely.

It also has the feature to give the Real-Time Driving Alerts, in which the apps give alerts for speed limits, accident blackspots, sharp curves, speed breakers ahead, traffic signals & CCTV camera locations.

The app also includes other several user-friendly features such as a Trip Cost Calculator that allows users to know fuel and toll expenses in advance while suggesting possible savings through the NHAI Fastag Annual Pass or based on the vehicle and fuel type.

It further promotes safer driving by alerting users to stay within speed limits and avoid risky patches on the road.

Designed and developed entirely in India, the app is specifically tailored to suit Indian locations and driving conditions, making it a truly indigenous navigation solution. (ANI)

