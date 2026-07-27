Asia Excellence & Leadership Awards 2026 Honours Three Indian Chefs for Global Culinary Excellence

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New Delhi [India], July 27: Three accomplished Indian chefs, who have built distinguished careers across India and overseas, were honoured at the Asia Excellence & Leadership Awards 2026 held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dwarka, New Delhi. The awards were presented by renowned actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan, the Chief Guest, in recognition of the chefs' exceptional contributions to the global hospitality and culinary industry.

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Chef Harsha Pal Singh

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Executive Chef, The Boomerung Complex, Noida by Jaypee Hotels

Title: Executive Chef Excellence Award

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Chef Harsha Pal Singh was honoured with the Executive Chef Excellence Award for his outstanding leadership and contribution to hotel culinary operations. With more than 22 years of experience across India and the Middle East, Chef Singh has successfully led multi-cuisine restaurants, banquet operations, menu development, and large culinary teams.

Before joining The Boomerung Complex by Jaypee Hotels, he served as Executive Chef at Barracuda Beach Resort, UAE, and held senior culinary positions at The Juffair Grand, Elite Crystal Hotel, Best Western Plus The Olive Hotel, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla, Radisson Noida Sector 18, and Park Plaza Noida. During his tenure at Radisson, he was associated with the renowned Punjabi Food Festival alongside legendary Chef Jiggs Kalra. He has also worked under celebrated chefs Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur, gaining invaluable exposure to diverse regional and international culinary traditions.

Throughout his career, Chef Singh has successfully led Indian fine-dining restaurants, multi-cuisine restaurants, and large-scale banquet operations, overseeing kitchen management, menu innovation, quality control, and high-performing culinary teams while consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences. His expertise in culinary leadership, operational excellence, and innovative menu development has earned him widespread recognition within the hospitality industry.

Chef Rajat Nunwal

Pastry Chef

Title: Artisan Pastry Chef of the Year

Chef Rajat Nunwal received the Artisan Pastry Chef of the Year award for his excellence in pastry arts and bakery innovation. With over 14 years of international experience across India, the UAE, and the United States, he has developed expertise in artisan breads, viennoiserie, plated desserts, chocolate artistry, luxury cakes, and premium bakery operations.

Previously, he served as Pastry Chef at SANJH Modern Indian Restaurant, Texas, USA, Sous Chef - Bakery & Pastry at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas, and held key pastry leadership roles at Savorworks, Andaz Delhi by Hyatt, Le Meridien New Delhi, and Hilton Mayur Vihar. He continues to be recognised for combining technical precision with creativity while mentoring young pastry professionals.

Chef Himanshu Joshi

Assistant Chef, The Imperia by Dhaba, New Jersey

Title: Culinary Excellence & Leadership Award 2026

Chef Himanshu Joshi was presented with the Culinary Excellence & Leadership Award 2026 in recognition of his dedication to culinary excellence and professional leadership.

Earlier in his career, Chef Joshi worked with Malai Marke, New York, where he gained valuable international experience in modern Indian cuisine and refined his understanding of global culinary standards. He later worked under celebrated Chef Manish Mehrotra at Indian Accent in both New Delhi and New York as Chef de Partie. During this period, he gained extensive exposure to progressive Indian cuisine, innovation-led menu development, and world-class culinary operations, further strengthening his expertise in contemporary gastronomy.

Throughout his career, Chef Joshi has worked with several renowned hospitality brands, including The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, New Delhi, where he served as Sous Chef at the acclaimed Dilli 32 restaurant. Known for its focus on traditional North Indian cuisine, the restaurant provided him with extensive experience in preserving authentic regional recipes while incorporating refined culinary techniques and contemporary presentation. He has also worked with The Lalit New Delhi (Baluchi Restaurant), India Habitat Centre, Pan India Food Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Nirula's Hotels, and Riga Foods under acclaimed Chef Ritu Dalmia, where he further refined his expertise in Indian and modern European cuisine.

Chef Joshi has also received several industry recognitions, including the Merit Certificate Award at the AAHAR Competition held at Pragati Maidan in 2015 and the Mistry Audit Certification, reflecting his commitment to culinary excellence and continuous professional development.

The ceremony brought together distinguished personalities from the hospitality, business, education, and entertainment sectors to celebrate excellence and honour professionals whose achievements continue to inspire the next generation of culinary leaders.

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