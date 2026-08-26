DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Asia-Pacific airlines including India may keep fares high despite easing jet fuel prices as demand stays resilient: S&amp;P

Asia-Pacific airlines including India may keep fares high despite easing jet fuel prices as demand stays resilient: S&P

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:48 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Asia-Pacific airlines including those in India may keep airfares elevated even as jet fuel prices ease, as resilient passenger demand gives carriers room to recover higher operating costs, according to an S&P Global Ratings sector report.

Advertisement

"Even as jet fuel prices ease, we believe airlines may not be inclined to reduce fares quickly since demand has proven to be more inelastic," S&P Global Ratings said in its latest report.

Advertisement

Airlines in the region have raised ticket prices to offset the sharp increase in fuel costs. S&P estimated that passenger yields, a measure of revenue earned per passenger, increased about 10-15 per cent year-on-year as of June 2026.

Advertisement

However, higher fares have so far had only a limited impact on travel demand. Total passenger traffic demand in Asia-Pacific contracted just 1-2 per cent year-on-year in May and June, with part of the decline also attributable to reductions in airline capacity, the report said.

Load factors, which indicate how much of an airline's available seating capacity is being filled, have also remained relatively stable in the region.

Advertisement

"As such, we believe airlines may keep prices higher to make up for elevated fuel costs," S&P said, adding that this would support airlines' financial buffers.

The pricing pressure comes after jet fuel prices surged above USD 240 per barrel by the end of March 2026 following disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict. While prices have eased over the past two months, S&P said the geopolitical situation remains volatile and fuel costs could stay elevated through the rest of the year.

The ratings agency expects airline margins to recover more meaningfully from the fourth quarter onwards, helped by seasonal peak demand. It assumes Brent crude prices will decline to USD 80 per barrel in 2027 from USD 110 per barrel in 2026.

Low-cost carriers are expected to face greater pressure from expensive fuel because fuel accounts for nearly 40 per cent of their costs, compared with around 33 per cent for full-service airlines.

S&P estimated that among airlines that had reported results for the June quarter, the average year-on-year EBITDA margin decline was about 15 per cent for a low-cost carrier, compared with about 9 per cent for full-service carriers.

Despite near-term cost pressures, S&P expects passenger demand in Asia-Pacific to remain resilient, supported by growing middle classes and the economic growth trajectories of China and India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts