Asia-Pacific poised to emerge as global medtech powerhouse by 2030: Bain report

New Delhi, [India] July 8 (ANI): The Asia-Pacific region is on track to become a leading global hub for medical technology innovation over the coming decade, but sustained investments in clinical research, regulatory capabilities, talent and commercialization will determine whether the region can produce globally competitive medtech champions, according to a new Bain & Company report.

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The study says the next 12 to 24 months will be critical as governments, investors and companies work to bridge structural gaps that have historically limited the region's global reach.

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The report highlighted a major shift in the regional medtech ecosystem. Once known primarily as a manufacturing base for global companies, Asia-Pacific is increasingly developing, validating and exporting original medical technologies. Countries including China, India, South Korea and Singapore are expanding beyond low-cost production, while Japan and Australia continue to leverage their mature research and regulatory ecosystems.

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Bain estimates that the Asia-Pacific medtech market will reach USD 132 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9 per cent, outpacing the projected global growth rate of 5.5 per cent. The region currently accounts for about USD 94 billion, or 16 per cent, of the global medical device market. Rising healthcare demand, ageing populations, increasing chronic diseases and workforce shortages are expected to fuel this expansion.

The report notes that Asia-Pacific's share of global medical device research increased from 29 per cent in 2012 to 36 per cent in 2022, while the region accounted for more than two-thirds of global patent filings in 2023. It also points to stronger regulatory frameworks across several countries, which are helping companies secure international approvals and conduct global clinical trials.

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However, Bain identifies five major barriers preventing regional companies from achieving global scale: inadequate early-stage funding, shortages of regulatory and clinical talent, delayed intellectual property strategies, limited commercialization infrastructure, and slow reimbursement pathways. The report says addressing these challenges will require coordinated action from governments, investors, multinational companies and emerging medtech firms.

Bain expects successful Asia-Pacific medtech companies to generate most of their revenues from overseas markets by 2030, with the region becoming a major source of globally adopted medical technologies rather than just a manufacturing destination. It says investments made over the next two years in talent, clinical evidence generation, regulatory systems and international partnerships will play a decisive role in shaping the region's position in the global medtech industry. (ANI)

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