Asia Today Media Acknowledges and Felicitates the Winners of 15th World Education Summit and Awards 2025

New Delhi [India], May 3: Asia Today successfully hosted the 15th World Education Summit 2025 on 30th April at Hotel The Park, New Delhi. The summit was graced by esteemed guests, including Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State of Jal Shakti, Government of India; Nilesh Ronil Kumar, Counsellor, High Commission of the Republic of Fiji; and Mohan Singh Bisht, Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly.

During the World Education Summit 2025, Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, stated, "The Modi government has taken several well-planned steps to turn the vision of a developed India into reality. Special focus has been given to initiatives like the New Education Policy and Digital India, which are preparing the youth to compete globally. At the same time, development is reaching every corner of the country through schemes such as support for small and medium enterprises, women empowerment, the Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Har Ghar Nal Yojana."

Throughout the event, educationists engaged in meaningful discussions on integrating AI into classrooms, developing student-centric learning models, and preparing educators for a tech-driven future. Speakers emphasized the need to embrace innovative teaching methods and ensure that teachers are equipped with the right tools and training to keep pace with technological advancements.

Pradeep Choudhry is the active CEO of Asia Today Media, said that Education is the pillar to success, and it was an honour to have the educationists from all over India on a single platform who are working tremendously for the bright future of the youth. Education plays a crucial role in one's life and that's what makes you a good human.

A special felicitation ceremony was held to recognize educators and institutions that have made significant contributions to the field of education. From digital learning initiatives to inclusive education models, the summit celebrated impactful work being done to transform student experiences and outcomes. The summit felicitated around Twenty educational institutions and leaders across the nation, including SRM University AP - One of The Best University With Excellent Placement of The Year-India, Johnson Grammar School ICSE & ISC Mallapur - Best Private Co-Education School of The Year-Telangna, Admissiongyan Education Consultancy - Most Trusted German Education Consultant in India, International School of Technology and Sciences For Women - One of The Best Engineering College for Women-Andhra Pradesh, Sri Siddhartha Institute of Management Studies - Most Trusted Institute of Management- Karnataka, Rathod's IAS Academy - Best UPSC IAS Coaching Institute In Hyderabad, Mr. P. Venkata Ramesh - Academic Advisor of The Year, Alphores Women's Degree & Pg College - Best Women's Degree College With Academic Excellence in Telangana, Little Flower Group of Institutions - Best Group of Institute With Academic Excellence of The Year, Mere Nanhe Kadam - Best Pre-School in Jharkhand, Satluj Public School - Most Trusted Group of School of The Year, Pingaksh Foundation- Excellence in Social Work-Education, Burdwan Holy Child School - Best School With Academic Excellence of The Year-West Bengal, Ark Reflections IAS By Madhu Ram- Best UPSC Coaching Centre in Hyderabad, Sri Institute of Management Mba College - Best Rural Area Mba College in Odisha, KIIT World School - Best School for Imparting Quality Education in Delhi, Mr. Alok - Most Admired Education Consultant-Delhi, Shoobhi Foundation- Admired Computer Training Institute For Poor Student in Delhi, Shivalik Institute Of Paramedical Technology- Best Paramedical College in Chandigarh.

