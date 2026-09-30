AsiaMedic becomes first in ASEAN to expand MRI capabilities with next-generation deep learning technology

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 30: GE HealthCare and AsiaMedic today announced that AsiaMedic is the first site in ASEAN, and among the earliest adopters in Asia Pacific, to implement MR31 — the latest generation of GE HealthCare's MRI platform. The adoption expands the range of complex imaging examinations available at AsiaMedic's imaging centre in Singapore. Singapore imaging provider is the earliest site in the region to adopt a new generation of MRI technology. MR31 will enable AsiaMedic to reduce scan times and widen the range of complex examinations available to referring physicians. The adoption builds on an established relationship between GE HealthCare and AsiaMedic.

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MR31 brings together a set of deep learning technologies that shorten acquisition times and support detailed examinations across neurological, musculoskeletal and nerve imaging. Sonic DL™ for 3D applies deep learning acceleration to 3D volumetric imaging, delivering up to 12 times scan acceleration and reducing scan times across brain, spine, orthopaedic and body examinations.

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Beyond neurological and musculoskeletal applications, these deep learning innovations also support high-quality imaging in other clinical areas, including prostate MRI.

For prostate MRI, AIR Recon DL Phase Correction for advanced diffusion-weighted imaging can provide improved visualization of clinically significant lesions and high-resolution T2-weighted imaging may help benefit lesion localization for prostate fusion biopsy planning.

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For patients, shorter acquisition times mean less time in the scanner and may help reduce repeat examinations caused by patient movement. For referring physicians, the platform helps widen the set of questions that can be answered by imaging rather than by more invasive investigation.

"Deep Learning-Phase Correction (DL-PC) for prostate diffusion-weighted imaging has the potential to improve image quality and diagnostic confidence, while supporting a more efficient imaging workflow. It is an exciting advancement for prostate imaging and one we are pleased to bring into clinical practice," said Dr Low Kah Boon, Consultant Radiologist in Abdominal and Pelvic Imaging, AsiaMedic.

"Adopting a new MRI platform first in a region takes confidence, and AsiaMedic has consistently been willing to invest early in technology that benefits patients," said Dede Yan, General Manager, SEA6, GE HealthCare. "MR31 brings together deep learning technologies designed to reduce scan times and support sharper, clearer images in specific imaging applications. We are pleased to support the team as it brings these capabilities to patients in Singapore."

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world's most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, and Patient Care Solutions segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™.

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