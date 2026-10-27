DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Asian Champions Trophy: Turf Maintenance Completed at Jalandhar and Mohali Venues

Asian Champions Trophy: Turf Maintenance Completed at Jalandhar and Mohali Venues

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:39 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Before & After: Horger Machine in Action at Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar

Punjab is hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy for the first time, welcoming six national teams for the ninth edition of the continental tournament. India, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea will compete for the title, with the league stage beginning in Jalandhar on 27 October and running until 2 November. The tournament will then move to Mohali for the semi-finals and final on 4 and 5 November, respectively. All matches are open to spectators free of charge

Advertisement

As part of the Punjab Government’s preparations for the event, Hyderabad-based Great SportsTech Limited has carried out thorough maintenance of the playing surfaces at both venues: the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

Advertisement

Through everyday use, dust and debris settle into a synthetic pitch, slowing the ball and holding back water that should drain away. The crew used Horger machines built specifically for hockey turf to lift and groom the pile, extract the build-up and restore drainage. They also checked the seams and inspected the pipelines on both pitches, so the surfaces give players the pace and true roll they expect at the top level.

Jalandhar has a personal link for the company, which laid the stadium’s FieldTurf surface in 2023. That same pitch will now host India’s title defence, beginning with the opener against Bangladesh. The venue carries meaning for the squad too, as several Indian players developed their game here.

Advertisement

With both pitches ready, attention now turns to the competition. Over ten days, six nations will compete for continental honours in a state that has given India generations of athletes. For local fans, the tournament offers a rare opportunity to watch Asia’s best teams up close. For young players across Punjab, it is a chance to witness the highest levels of the game, draw inspiration from international athletes and see what dedication and hard work can make possible. Beyond the tournament, the experience could leave a lasting impression on the next generation of hockey players, inspiring them to pursue the sport and aspire to compete at the highest level.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts