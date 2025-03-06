Asian Granito India Ltd inaugurates a 3,500 sq feet Luxurious Display Center in Hyderabad

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a leading brand in luxury surface products including Tiles, Marbles, Quartz, and Bathware solutions, has inaugurated its mega display showroom in Hyderabad. This milestone moment brings a world of elegance and innovation under one roof, showcasing AGL's legacy of excellence in Tiles, Marbles, Quartz, and Bathware solutions.

Spread across 3,500 sq feet area, this will be one of the company's largest display showrooms in Hyderabad, India's thriving IT and Pharma hub at 202 & 302 Kurve Elite, 3rd Floor, 8-3-833/58 & 47, Plot No.58, Phase -1, Kamalapuri Puri Colony Main Rd, Opp. Krishe Meadows, Hyderabad-500073.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Chief Guest G. Ram Reddy, Secretory (CREDAI National) and Kamlesh Patel - CMD (Asian Granito India Ltd.) in the presence of Hiren Patel (Associate Director), Parthiv Dave (COO- Bathware Division), Paresh Ravani (AVP- AGL Tiles), G.V. Choudhary (President - Bathware) and senior leadership team of the Asian Granito India Ltd on 3rd March 2025.

Established in 2000, Asian Granito India Ltd is celebrating 25 years of quality and excellence, solidifying its position as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The launch of a luxurious display center in Hyderabad is one of many strategic initiatives planned throughout the year.

Designed with rich surfaces and the latest trends in tiles and slabs, the Hyderabad showroom aims to cater to architects, homebuilders, and designers seeking luxury and elegance in indoor and outdoor spaces. Customers can explore AGL's signature collections such as Alavaro, StonEra, TeRock, Presto, MarbleX, Grestek, Grandura, StyleX, Hard Stone, Fresco, and many more.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, "Renowned for innovation, quality, and adaptability, the company has built a strong global identity. This showroom redefines tile shopping with immersive visuals, trendsetting designs, and a modern shopping experience. A one-stop destination for architects, designers, and trade partners, it showcases premium tiles, GVT collections, slabs, engineered marble, quartz, sanitaryware, and faucets--all under one roof.

This grand showroom embodies AGL's commitment to elevating lifestyle aesthetics with cutting-edge designs and world-class quality. Showcasing Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Grand Slabs, Engineered Marble & Quartz, and Sanitaryware & Bathware, it reflects the company's strategic growth. Through smart investments in production, innovation, and global expansion, AGL has cemented its position as a leader in India's ceramic industry and a rising global brand.

Mr. Shaunak Patel, Associate, Asian Granito India Ltd said, "Hyderabad's refined taste and design sensibility inspire us to meet the evolving needs of its residents, architects, and homebuilders. As a key IT and Pharma hub, the city is a vital market for the company. Our showroom strengthens our presence, positioning us as the go-to destination for premium tile collections. With plans to expand showrooms and enhance our dealer-distributor network, we aim to lead the Hyderabad market in luxury surfaces."

In a strategic move to elevate the AGL brand, the company signed Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador and launched the "Premium ka Pappa" campaign. With Kapoor's endorsement, the brand aims to expand its reach, particularly among the youth, advancing its vision of growth and connectivity. Company also recently launched its 3rd TVC of the campaign with Ranbir Kapoor in the witty and relatable tagline: "Jo Ranbir Ko Shaadi Mein Nachate Hain, Ghar Mein AGL Tiles Lagate Hain". "Premium ka Pappa" campaign has already garnered over 17 million views on YouTube alone. The company has also signed Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador for its Bonzer7 brand.

The Company manufacture and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. The Company has 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centers and an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

About AGL

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with Strength of more than 400 field force.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1530.6 crore in FY 2024. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

