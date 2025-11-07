Asian Granito India Ltd inaugurates a 4,500 sq feet Luxurious AGL Universe Showroom in Bangalore

PNN

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 7: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a leading brand in luxury surface products including Tiles, Marbles, Quartz, and bathroom solutions, has inaugurated AGL Universe - its mega-sized showroom in Bangalore. This milestone moment brings a world of elegance and sophistication under one roof.

Advertisement

Spread across 4,500 sq feet area, this will be one of the company's largest showrooms in Bangalore, India's thriving IT and Tech hub in association with Saffron Granito at 445/1, Manjunatha Nilaya, Kelkere Village, Horamavu Post, Bangalore -560043.

Advertisement

The showroom, owned and managed by Mr. Hasmukh Patel and Mr. Nitin Patel of Saffron Granito, was inaugurated by Mr. Bhavesh Patel, Director, Asian Granito India Ltd. (AGL), in the presence of Mr. Chirag Dave, AVP - Sales, AGL, and Mr. Karan Jethavat, AGL, on 2nd November 2025, along with the senior team of Saffron Granito and Asian Granito India Ltd. The launch marks another milestone in AGL's continued commitment to strengthening its market presence and enhancing customer experience.

The Bangalore showroom has been designed with premium finishes and modern tile and slab trends. It is designed to serve architects, homebuilders, and designers seeking stylish and elegant options for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Customers can explore AGL's latest range, which includes ceramic wall and floor tiles, glazed and polished vitrified tiles, parking tiles, marble, quartz, bathware, and more.

Advertisement

It offers a one-stop destination for anyone planning premium and long-lasting spaces.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd, said, "India's IT hub, Bangalore, has also grown into one of India's largest corporate and real estate hubs, home to global businesses, premium residential developments and a design-forward community. With the rising demand for modern, premium surfaces in this evolving market, our new showroom will help us serve architects, designers and homeowners seeking contemporary aesthetics and superior quality. AGL continues to strengthen its identity as a 360° building materials brand, offering an integrated range of tiles, quartz, marbles and bathware. Through this expansion, we aim to bring world-class designs, innovative finishes and an elevated experience closer to our customers, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and design leadership."

This grand showroom embodies AGL's commitment to elevating lifestyle aesthetics with cutting-edge designs and world-class quality. Through continuous investment in research, development and sustainable operations, AGL has cemented its position as a leader in India's ceramic industry and an emerging global brand.

Mr. Bhavesh Patel, Director, Asian Granito India Ltd., said, "Bengaluru's growing lifestyle and design aspirations make it an important market for us. With this new showroom, customers can experience our latest surfaces in a dedicated space that brings ideas to life. We aim to support architects, designers, and homeowners by offering premium products and a seamless selection experience. This launch further strengthens our presence in the city as we continue expanding and serving customers with quality and trust."

Company has strategically enhanced its brand presence by signing Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as the face of its "Premium ka Pappa" campaign. Additionally, AGL's Bonzer7 brand onboarded actress Vaani Kapoor for its "Kya Baat Hain" campaign, aiming to resonate with younger audiences and reinforce its market position. These campaigns underscore AGL's commitment to innovation and its strategy to connect with a broader consumer base.

In a short span of two & half decades, Asian Granito India Ltd has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The Company manufactures and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. The Company has over 277 exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company-owned display centres, and an extensive marketing and distribution network across India, with over 18,000 touchpoints, including distributors, dealers, and sub-dealers. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

Bangalore Showroom Youtube Link - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Tz76oZFFywY

About AGL

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two & Half decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, and quality consciousness. The company has created a strong brand identity, well recognised globally, and a loyal customer following across various segments. Today, it is the 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India, with a field force of more than 700.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2025. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and over 277 exclusive franchisee showrooms, as well as 13 company-owned display centres across India. Furthermore, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network across India, with over 18,000 touchpoints, including distributors, dealers, and sub-dealers. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company aims to strengthen its identity as a leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products to the market, thereby keeping pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on the NSE & BSE, and reported a net consolidated turnover of INR 1,628 crore in FY 2025. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)