Home / Business / Asian Hospital Crowned Delhi/NCR's Best Private Multi-Speciality Hospital for the 9th Year in a Row

Asian Hospital Crowned Delhi/NCR's Best Private Multi-Speciality Hospital for the 9th Year in a Row

ANI
Updated At : 07:20 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 19: Asian Institute of Medical Sciences has once again reaffirmed its commitment to excellence by being recognized as Delhi/NCR's Best Private Multi-Speciality Hospital for the 9th consecutive year, as per the prestigious The Week-Hansa Research Survey 2025.

This recognition reflects the hospital's unwavering dedication to quality care, medical innovation, and its patient-first philosophy. Over the years, Asian Hospital has consistently strengthened its services, expanded its specialties, and nurtured a culture where compassion and expertise go hand in hand.

Celebrating the achievement, Dr. N. K. Pandey, Chairman & Managing Director, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, said, "Being honoured for the ninth year is truly special. It reinforces our belief that when you touch lives with sincerity and serve with heart, the community responds with trust. This recognition belongs to every doctor, nurse, technician, and staff member who shows up every day with commitment and compassion."

Sharing his thoughts on Asian Hospital's journey, Mr. Anupam Pandey, Director, added, "Asian has always stood for accessible, ethical, and high-quality healthcare. This award is a reminder of the responsibility we carry. Our teams work tirelessly to ensure that patients feel cared for; not just medically, but emotionally too. We remain committed to raising the bar year after year."

Highlighting the hospital's continuous growth, Dr. Prashant Pandey, Director of Medical Services, said, "This achievement is an encouragement to keep moving forward with purpose. Our focus has always been on blending advanced technology with a human approach. Whether it's critical care, oncology, cardiology, orthopaedics, or any other specialty, our goal is to deliver healthcare that people can trust."

For Asian Hospital, the award is not just a title but a testament to the thousands of patients who walk through its doors each year, placing their faith in its teams. The hospital continues to invest in cutting-edge technology, internationally trained specialists, and robust patient-support services to ensure that every life it touches receives the highest standard of care.

About Asian Institute of Medical Sciences:

Asian Hospital is a renowned healthcare institution committed to providing exceptional medical services to patients. With a strong focus on patient-centric care, Asian Hospital has earned a reputation for excellence in various medical specialties. The hospital is committed to advancing the field of medicine through research, education, and innovation. Led by a team of highly skilled and compassionate professionals, the hospital strives to deliver the highest standards of healthcare while embracing innovation, technology, and global best practices.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

