Asian Institute of Medical Sciences Recognized Among 'Best Organizations to Work For in 2025' by ET Edge

Faridabad, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (Asian), a leading name in India’s healthcare sector, has been recognized as one of the Best Organizations to Work For in 2025 by ET Edge – a division of The Economic Times Group. This esteemed recognition underscores Asian’s commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance culture that empowers its people to thrive and innovate.

Advertisement

The award, presented by ET Now, honors organizations that demonstrate excellence in employee engagement, leadership development, workplace culture, and people-centric practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. N. K. Pandey, Chairman & Managing Director, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, said, “This recognition is a proud moment for the entire Asian family. At Asian, we believe that great patient care begins with a great workplace. We have always focused on building a culture rooted in respect, collaboration, and purpose. This award is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and relentless commitment of our team members who are the true pillars of our institution.” Asian has been at the forefront of healthcare delivery with a strong focus on clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care. Equally, it has invested in employee development, wellness programs, leadership training, and fostering a collaborative work environment – making it one of the most admired employers in the healthcare industry.

Advertisement

This honor further reinforces Asian’s position as both a premier healthcare institution and an employer of choice.

About Asian Institute of Medical Sciences Founded in 2010 in Faridabad, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences is a NABH and NABL accredited super specialty hospital known for delivering advanced healthcare with compassion. With world-class facilities and a strong team of experts, Asian continues to set benchmarks in clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction, while also nurturing a people-first organizational culture.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).