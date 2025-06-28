Asian Institute of Medical Sciences Recognized Among "Best Organizations to Work For in 2025" by ET Edge

NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 28: Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (Asian), a leading name in India's healthcare sector, has been recognized as one of the Best Organizations to Work For in 2025 by ET Edge - a division of The Economic Times Group. This esteemed recognition underscores Asian's commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance culture that empowers its people to thrive and innovate.

The award, presented by ET Now, honors organizations that demonstrate excellence in employee engagement, leadership development, workplace culture, and people-centric practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. N. K. Pandey, Chairman & Managing Director, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, said, "This recognition is a proud moment for the entire Asian family. At Asian, we believe that great patient care begins with a great workplace. We have always focused on building a culture rooted in respect, collaboration, and purpose. This award is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and relentless commitment of our team members who are the true pillars of our institution."

Asian has been at the forefront of healthcare delivery with a strong focus on clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care. Equally, it has invested in employee development, wellness programs, leadership training, and fostering a collaborative work environment - making it one of the most admired employers in the healthcare industry.

This honor further reinforces Asian's position as both a premier healthcare institution and an employer of choice.

Founded in 2010 in Faridabad, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences is a NABH and NABL accredited super specialty hospital known for delivering advanced healthcare with compassion. With world-class facilities and a strong team of experts, Asian continues to set benchmarks in clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction, while also nurturing a people-first organizational culture.

