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Home / Business / Asian Paints Celebrates the Spirit of India Through the Colours We Call Our Own, this Independence Day

Asian Paints Celebrates the Spirit of India Through the Colours We Call Our Own, this Independence Day

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PTI
Updated At : 05:52 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Some Colours give us the Freedom to paint our own Identity

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Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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This Independence Day, Asian Paints unveils its latest print campaign, "5000+ Colours of Freedom", a tribute to the colours that shape India's homes and the people who live in them. At the heart of the campaign is a striking visual collage of homes from across the country, with three homes rendered in the saffron, white, and green brings alive India’s identity using Asian Paints' colour swatches. The visual brings together the colours of the nation and the colours reflected on millions of Indian homes, celebrating the idea that our homes are a reflection of who we are. The campaign's evocative message, "Yeh Rang Hi Humara Asli Pata Hai," reinforces how colours often become a more powerful expression of identity for our homes than any address.

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Building on last year's The Colours of India campaign, which brought the Tricolour to life through a curated palette of Asian Paints shades, this year's campaign shifts the focus from the colours of the nation to the "5000+ Colours of Freedom." At its heart are the three colours of the Indian Tricolour, colours that have inspired generations, symbolize our shared values, and continue to unite over a billion hearts in pride, hope and belonging. While these three colours remind us of what binds us together as a nation, the 5,000+ colours of Asian Paints celebrate the individuality, dreams and personalities that make every Indian home unique. Together, they tell the story of a country where unity and self-expression coexist beautifully.

For over eight decades, Asian Paints has helped homeowners bring their vision to life through colour. With a portfolio of an extensive palette of shades, the brand offers unmatched choice, empowering consumers to create spaces that truly reflect their personality. Every shade is backed by the Asian Paints Warranty, combining aesthetic appeal with long-lasting protection.

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Commenting on the campaign, Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints, said, "India's greatest strength lies in its diversity, expressed through millions of unique identities, stories and aspirations. At Asian Paints, we see this reflected every day in homes and spaces, where colour becomes a powerful expression of personality, individuality and belonging. With Colours of Freedom, we celebrate the spirit to choose, express and create spaces that are truly our own. This Independence Day we celebrate the three colours of the Tricolour that unite a billion hearts & another 5000+ that give us the freedom to paint our identity. 'Yeh Rang Hi Humara Asli Pata Hai' is inspired by the belief that every colour tells a story, and together, these stories create the vibrant fabric of India. It is a tribute to the countless homes whose unique colours reflect not just individual identities, but also the shared pride, aspirations and spirit that connect us all as Indians. As custodians of the world's largest repository of -shades, we are proud to bring every Indian a colour that feels uniquely their own. More importantly, we remain committed to celebrating every shade of India, because every colour has a story, and every story deserves a place to belong."

Featured across leading national and regional newspapers, along with digital extensions, the campaign reaches consumers across the country during the Independence Day celebrations. Asian Paints celebrates the freedom of choice, the pride of belonging, and the colours that make every home distinctly Indian.

About Asian Paints Limited

Asian Paints is India’s leading paint and decor company and ranked among the top 8 coatings companies in the world with a consolidated turnover of Rs. 35,516 crore (Rs. 355 billion) in FY’26 and with a market capitalization of approx. Rs. 2,627* billion. Asian Paints along with its subsidiaries have operations in 14 countries across the world with 25 paint manufacturing facilities, servicing consumers in over 60+ countries through Asian Paints, Apco Coatings, Asian Paints Berger, Asian Paints Causeway, SCIB Paints, Taubmans and Kadisco Asian Paints. Asian Paints also offers a wide range of Home Decor products and is an emerging strong player in the Home Improvement and Décor space in India.

Note: Market capitalization is as on June 15, 2026

For our email disclaimer please visit www.asianpaints.com/disclaimer.html#email

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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