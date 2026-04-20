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Home / Business / Asit Tripathy Elected President of Odisha Steel Producers' Association (OSPA)

Asit Tripathy Elected President of Odisha Steel Producers' Association (OSPA)

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ANI
Updated At : 12:05 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Jindal Steel Ltd

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Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)/ New Delhi [India], April 20: The Odisha Steel Producers' Association (OSPA) has unanimously elected Mr Asit Tripathy, former Chief Secretary of Odisha and Advisor to Jindal Steel, as its President at a meeting of its members.

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OSPA is a newly formed collective platform of leading steel and mining companies in the state, including Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless, JSW Steel, AMNS and others. The Association seeks to strengthen industry participation, enable knowledge sharing, and facilitate structured engagement with key stakeholders.

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A highly experienced administrator with decades of leadership in governance, policy and industrial development, Asit Tripathy brings deep institutional insight and credibility to the role.

The Association has also appointed Mr S.K. Popli (IFS, Retd.) as Secretary General. With extensive experience in governance, natural resource management and sustainability, he will support OSPA's policy engagement and institutional initiatives.

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"Odisha is at the forefront of India's steel growth story. OSPA will work closely with the Government and stakeholders to support responsible, inclusive and future-ready industrial development in the state," said Asit Tripathy.

The meeting saw participation from representatives of 15 leading steelmakers and miners, reflecting strong industry alignment.

With Odisha as India's largest steel producer and iron ore producer, OSPA is expected to play a constructive role in shaping the next phase of the industry's growth in the state, boosting job creation and socio-economic development for shared prosperity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Ltd. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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