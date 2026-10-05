ASK Investment Managers to Acquire SageOne; Samit Vartak to be CIO (Equities) of the combined platform

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: ASK Investment Managers ('ASK IM') today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire SageOne Investment Managers ('SageOne'), an established asset manager operating across portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIF). Samit Vartak, SageOne Founder and Chief Investment Officer will reinvest into ASK and continue in an expanded role as the Chief Investment Officer (Equities) of the combined asset management business.

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The acquisition strengthens ASK IM's equity investment capabilities and provides SageOne access to ASK's global distribution footprint. Blackstone will remain the majority shareholder of the platform.

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SageOne has established a differentiated performance track record through its disciplined, high-conviction investment approach. The SageOne Core Portfolio (SCP) is among the best performing domestic funds and has delivered annualized returns of 25.3% from April 1, 2012 to August 31, 2026, compared with 13.8% for the BSE 500 TRI during the same period. Over the last 3 years, the fund has delivered annualized returns of 19.4% compared with 12.1% for the BSE 500 TRI. The SageOne team led by Samit will continue to drive their investment function with the same consistent approach that has underpinned SageOne's performance.

Samit is a veteran investor and comes with 25 years of investment experience across market cycles. Since founding SageOne in 2012, Samit has built the firm into a respected, high-performing investment franchise anchored in disciplined research.

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ASK and SageOne will bring together more than INR 850 billion in assets under management, a deep pool of investment talent, and deep pan-India distribution and global institutional network. The platform will innovate strong investment products and drive scalability.

Mr. Sameer Koticha, Founder and Chairman of ASK Group said, "This is a strong strategic fit for ASK. SageOne has built an impressive investment business based on rigorous research, conviction and disciplined execution. Just as importantly, Samit is an exceptional investor and entrepreneur whose experience and perspective will be valuable across our platform. His appointment as our CIO (equities) will strengthen our investment leadership and help us serve clients with a broader set of high-quality investment solutions. We are very pleased to welcome Samit and the SageOne team to ASK."

Mr. Samit Vartak, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of SageOne Investment Managers said, "This partnership is the right next step for SageOne. ASK gives us the scale and institutional support, without changing the philosophy and discipline that define how we invest. We also see significant value in being part of the broader Blackstone ecosystem, with access to its global perspectives, institutional capabilities and the ability to attract and nurture exceptional investment talent. Our ambition is to build one of the strongest investment teams improving our ability to deliver alpha for the clients. ASK and SageOne share a long-term approach and a strong belief in independent research. I look forward to working with ASK's investment teams and contributing to the next phase of growth across the platform."

Mr. Ganesh Mani, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone said, "We are bullish on the long-term compounding value of Indian asset and wealth management businesses and continue to invest in ASK's growth. We believe that SageOne is the right addition to the ASK platform and solidifies ASK's equities asset management business. We welcome Samit, whose expertise will strengthen the ASK leadership team and continue to deliver long-term value for our clients."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and investor approvals and the completion of applicable regulatory processes.

The Rainmaker Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to this transaction.

About ASK Group

ASK Group is a leading provider of asset and wealth management services, specializing in high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The Group's diversified offerings include portfolio management, alternative investment funds, real estate private equity, wealth management, hedge solutions, non-banking financial services, private credit, and international investments. It has 20+ offices and branches across India, Dubai and Singapore, and caters to multiple asset classes and investors (such as HNI, institutional, family office, pension funds, funds of funds and sovereign wealth funds) across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group manages assets over INR 770 billion as of March 31, 2026. ASK is majority owned by Blackstone Inc, a leading global investment firm with over $1.3 trillion of assets under management.

About SageOne Investment Managers:

Founded in 2012, SageOne Investment Managers is a SEBI & IFSCA registered investment management firm with offices in Pune, Mumbai and Gift City. The firm manages equity investments through Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) structures, with strategies oriented towards mid & small-cap space, including domestic and GIFT City offerings. As of Aug 31, 2026, SageOne manages nearly INR 90 billion of equity assets across its PMS and AIF structures for HNI and UHNI investors.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to invest. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment strategies discussed herein may not be suitable for all investors. Investments in alternative investment funds involve risks, including loss of capital. No assurance is given that any investment objectives will be achieved.

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