ASME Foundation India (AFI) Launches EFx® India 2026 in Jaipur, Preparing Future Engineers for Interdisciplinary Skills

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 17: ASME Foundation India (AFI) launched EFx® India 2026, its national engineering festival, in Jaipur. The three-day event, being held from January 16 through 18, brings together 700+ engineering students from across India for innovation, hands-on learning, and real-world problem-solving.

The event has drawn participation from engineering students representing 19 states, including Kerala, Odisha, Delhi NCR, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. EFx India 2026 aims to prepare future-ready engineers through hands-on workshops, industry-aligned challenges, and problem statements rooted in real-world applications, while promoting interdisciplinary thinking aligned with the evolving needs of the engineering ecosystem.

The focus of American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) on interdisciplinary engineering is one of the key highlights of the festival, showcased through a workshop titled "Robotics in the Age of AI: Moving from Automation to Autonomy."The session focuses on the role of artificial intelligence in robotics and autonomous systems and serves as a thematic lead-in to ASME India's national conference, the International Mechanical Engineering Congress and Exposition® (IMECE India 2026), scheduled to be held in September 2026 in Chennai.

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Mr. Madhukar Sharma, President & Director, ASME India Pvt Ltd, said, "For India to truly evolve from a service economy into a global 'Product Nation,' we must move beyond 'Make in India' to 'Design in India.' ASME EFx India 2026 is the platform where this transformation begins. ASME is empowering a new generation of engineers who possess the multidisciplinary skills and innovation mindset required to solve real-world challenges -- from sustainable mobility to autonomous systems."

Adding to this, Dr. Rahul Banerjee, Director, LNMIIT Jaipur, said,"ASME has a remarkable history, nurturing engineers and transforming lives by its technical offerings. EFx India is designed to foster creativity and innovation. I wish all students a wonderful experience of the festival and most importantly to observe everything. As problem-solving begins with observing, and this festival prepares students for the next steps in their engineering career."

One of the event's key focus areas is Women in Engineering (WIE), highlighted through "Gear Up FEME -- Where Her Ideas Take Shape," a women-only engineering challenge led by ASME Women in Engineering. The initiative features a four-hour CAD and simulation challenge designed to test creativity, precision, and problem-solving skills under time constraints.

Highlighting the initiative, Ms. Avni Malhotra, Deputy Director, ASME Foundation India, said, "True innovation requires a diversity of hearts and minds. Through ASME Foundation India, we are committed to unlocking that potential in every student. 'Gear Up FEME' is a challenge that proves women belong at the forefront of design engineering."

EFx India 2026 also features competitive challenges focused on real-world applications, including sustainable energy and mobility solutions. GAIL (India) Limited, an official sponsor of the event, is supporting student innovation through hands-on engineering competitions.

Sharing his perspective, Mr. Sanjay Chauhan, Chief General Manager, GAIL (India) Limited, Jaipur, said, "I welcome the opportunity to partner with EFx India 2026, where India's brightest engineering minds pioneered sustainable energy solutions through hands-on competitions like the E-human-powered vehicle challenge. The women-only CAD challenge, Gear Up FEME, sharpens design, analysis, and innovation skills while amplifying our push for diversity and a sustainable future. ASME competitions blend multidisciplinary engineering into real-world prototyping, instilling teamwork, project management, and innovation skills that employers demand."

The event has drawn participation from academicians and industry professionals representing institutions and organisations such as IIT Ropar, Boeing, Giesecke & Devrient, and Siemens Energy India, providing opportunities for interaction between academia and industry. EFx India 2026 is supported by official sponsors GAIL and The Welding Institute (TWI) India, strengthening industry engagement and practical exposure for participating students.

With its focus on innovation, inclusion, and experiential learning, EFx India 2026 seeks to strengthen engagement between academia and industry while supporting the development of future engineers, contributing to India's journey toward becoming a global hub for engineering design and innovation.

About ASME

ASME helps the global engineering community develop solutions to real world challenges. Founded in 1880 as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, ASME is a not-for-profit professional organization that enables collaboration, knowledge sharing, and skill development across all engineering disciplines, while promoting the vital role of the engineer in society. ASME codes and standards, publications, conferences, continuing education, and professional development programs provide a foundation for advancing technical knowledge and a safer world. In 2020, ASME formed the International Society of Interdisciplinary Engineers (ISIE) II & III LLC, a new for-profit subsidiary to house business ventures that will bring new and innovative products, services, and technologies to the engineering community. For more information, visit asme.org.

Media Contact from ASME:

Hena Jafri

ASME India

jafrih@asme.org

