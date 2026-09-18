NEW DELHI, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASML, one of the world's leading semiconductor equipment manufacturing companies, is showcasing its holistic lithography solutions at SEMICON India and reaffirms its support for customers and collaboration with ecosystem partners as India's semiconductor industry continues to develop.

Supporting scalable semiconductor manufacturing Lithography is a crucial step in semiconductor manufacturing, enabling chipmakers to print intricate circuit patterns on silicon wafers. At SEMICON India, ASML is highlighting its holistic lithography portfolio, which combines lithography systems, computational lithography software, metrology and inspection solutions to help semiconductor manufacturers optimize performance, improve yield and support high-volume production.

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This integrated approach is designed to support customers from system installation and process optimization through manufacturing ramp-up and ongoing operations, while providing a technology roadmap that can evolve alongside customers' long-term needs. It enables chipmakers to build scalable and competitive manufacturing capabilities while preparing for future technology advancements.

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ASML is exhibiting at Booth #602 during SEMICON India 2026, held from September 17-19 in New Delhi.

Building capability through ecosystem collaboration As India continues to develop its semiconductor ecosystem, collaboration across industry, government, academia and the supply chain will play an important role in building the capabilities needed for long-term growth.

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Wayne Allan, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Officer of ASML, said, "India has a strong foundation to build a globally competitive semiconductor industry, supported by its growing market, engineering talent and expanding ecosystem. Collaboration across industry, government, academia and the supply chain will be key to unlocking this potential. ASML is committed to working with ecosystem partners to support capability building, talent development and supply chain readiness as India advances its semiconductor ambitions." At the NEXTGEN Manufacturing Forum, Wayne Allan delivered a keynote titled "Advancing Semiconductor Projects in India through ASML Technology, Innovation and Collaboration," highlighting the importance of ecosystem collaboration, talent development and supply chain readiness in supporting India's long-term semiconductor growth.

In May 2026, ASML and Tata Electronics signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the development of semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India. Through the partnership, ASML will support the establishment and ramp-up of Tata Electronics' upcoming 300 mm semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, while collaborating on talent development, supply chain resilience and research initiatives.

Since the announcement of the partnership, ASML has established a legal entity in India and is in the process of setting up a customer support office to support customers in the country. This milestone reflects ASML's support for India's growing semiconductor ecosystem and provides a foundation for closer collaboration with customers, suppliers, academic institutions and other ecosystem partners.

About ASML ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software, and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility, and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US, and Asia. Every day, ASML's more than 44,000 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology, and career opportunities – at www.asml.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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