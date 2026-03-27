ASML seeks partnerships with Indian firms, team to visit Semiconductor units across the country: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that ASML (Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography) is seeking partnerships with Indian companies, and its team is prepared to visit various semiconductor units and firms across the country.

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"ASML is actively looking for partnering with Indian companies. Their team will be visiting various semiconductor units and companies across India," Vaishnaw said on X.

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The Union Minister highlighted that the Dutch company, which has expertise in highly specialized equipment, looked for ways to support the national chip strategy.

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"ASML makes most advanced lithography machines. These machines are critical for transforming silicon wafers into semiconductor chips. Had detailed discussions on how ASML can support India semiconductor mission. Briefed them on India's semiconductor journey so far and future plans," he said on X.

The Minister also outlined the shift in the government's strategy for the next phase of the mission. He explained that the upcoming version of the program is intended to cover a broader range of the supply chain beyond basic manufacturing.

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"In the next version of India Semiconductor Mission, we will be focusing on design ecosystem, materials, equipment, chemicals and gases required for the semiconductor industry," Vaishnaw said.

ASML is a Dutch company and the world's sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, essential for manufacturing the most advanced microchips.

Speaking on India's Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and the next phase of the country's self-reliance journey, earlier on Monday, Sushil Pal, MeitY Joint Secretary, confirmed that the preparatory phase of ISM 2.0 is active but noted that financial specifics are still under wraps.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Altos AI server launch program in Delhi, Pal stated, "Honourable FM has already announced the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 in this budget. The process for preparation of the scheme is already on. It would be premature for me to say anything on the budget and the timeline at the moment."

While Pal declined to provide a specific timeline or percentage for reducing imports, he asserted that the mission will provide necessary traction. "With the government's sustained support to semiconductor manufacturing, the country will definitely become more resilient and more self-dependent when it comes to acquiring the silicon capability or chips capability," he said.

While the mission marks a significant escalation in India's chip-making ambitions, the government remains focused on establishing a domestic manufacturing base for AI servers to bolster the nation's digital economy.

The Joint Secretary emphasized that the push for localized hardware is a pillar of the broader national strategy. He noted that domestic AI server manufacturing is "very essential and is at the very core of the AI manufacturing strategy." (ANI)

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