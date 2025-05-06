Aspect Realty Breaks Ground on Landmark Project in Worli on the Auspicious Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: In a landmark moment for Mumbai's luxury real estate market, Aspect Realty, the rapidly expanding real estate arm of Aspect Global Ventures, proudly announced the launch of their premium residential project, Shivam, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Strategically located in Worli, Mumbai, the project promises to redefine aspirational living in the heart of the city.

Shivam is envisioned as a magnificent 57-storey residential tower, including a multi-level podium, standing at a height of 215 meters. Offering uninterrupted panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai's city skyline from every apartment, the development spans an area of 5,50,000 sq ft. It promises a world-class living experience in the heart of the city. With an estimated completion timeline of six years, the project is poised to redefine luxury living in the heart of Mumbai.

With a planned investment of Rs. 1,200 crore, the project is expected to generate a top-line revenue potential of approximately Rs. 3,850 crore upon completion. Prices are expected to start from Rs. 10 crore per apartment onwards, making it one of the few luxury projects in Worli offering panoramic sea views at a competitive rate relative to market benchmarks.

Speaking on the occasion, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, said, "Shivam is not just another skyscraper--it is a symbol of our vision to deliver aspirational yet accessible homes that redefine city living. Unveiling it on Akshaya Tritiya, a day that signifies prosperity and new beginnings, adds deeper meaning to this milestone. Rooted in excellence, driven by integrity, and powered by innovation, this project reflects our unwavering commitment to shaping Mumbai's skyline with purpose, passion, and enduring value."

Conceived in March 2024 under the Amnesty Scheme of the Government of Maharashtra, Shivam is already generating considerable excitement among homebuyers and investors for its strategic location, iconic design, and value-driven proposition.

Aspect Realty is a forward-thinking real estate developer focused on delivering high-quality residential and commercial spaces with a strong emphasis on transparency, innovation, and long-term value.

aspectrealty.in, www.instagram.com/aspectrealty_

Aspect embodies a perfect blend of time-honoured values and forward-thinking innovation, with ventures spanning across diverse sectors. We are a global conglomerate with a footprint that extends to the USA, UK, Singapore, Japan, Australia and Dubai, establishing a dynamic presence in pivotal markets around the world. We are a diversified group of companies operating across various sectors, meeting the evolving demands of our nation. From bullion to realty, infrastructure to hospitality, logistics to sports--we are everywhere. We touch every corner of the world, championing a wide range of projects. We aspire to bring opportunities like never before in areas of employment, technology, infrastructure and sustainability with a commitment towards excellence to transcend lives for a better tomorrow.

Our Vision: To be a global powerhouse where tradition and innovation unite, building a sustainable, impactful and visionary future for all stakeholders.

Our Mission: To embrace our roots while propelling forward, delivering value through ethical, sustainable and pioneering solutions, and ensuring Aspect remains a symbol of trust, quality and progress for generations to come.

aspect.global, www.instagram.com/aspect_global

