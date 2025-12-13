Assam CM inaugurates TVS Credit Technology Centre in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 13 (ANI): As an extension of the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative and a result of the MoU signed in February 2025, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the TVS Credit Technology Centre in Guwahati on Friday evening.

Advertisement

The Centre has been inaugurated, aligning with the State government's vision of building a strong digital ecosystem that will support skilling the youth in line with the requirements of the digital era, according to a statement from the Assam government.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister, after inaugurating the Credit Technology Centre, expressed confidence that the centre will play a significant role in strengthening technology capabilities in Assam and other states of North East India.

Advertisement

The Centre has been designed to serve as a crucial hub supporting TVS Credit's Artificial Intelligence, automation, and smarter workflows, enabling 200+ youth in the state to become adequately specialised in tech roles.

The Chief Minister also said that, with the inauguration, the centre will perform some critical functions of TVS from Assam.

Advertisement

From next-generation tech-driven collection systems to advanced AI models, from loan origination and loan management platforms to intelligent automation, the centre will contribute national-scale digital transformation, the state government said.

He also informed that under phase 1, 25 technology professionals will be hired by the TVS, of which 21 are already on board. They are being trained and working on different high-end projects.

The CM said that the youth working in the Centre are lending their hands to complex digital initiatives, which have the potential to serve customers across India.

The Chief Minister also said that over the next three years, TVS Credit plans to scale this centre to more than 200 highly skilled technology roles, which will create sustainable, high-value employment for the youth and empower Assam's position in the national technology landscape.

It will also help retain talent within the state by making opportunities available within the state. The CM, on the occasion, thanked TVS for setting up its centre in Guwahati, which he believed would help in ushering in more collaborative efforts between Assam and TVS. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)