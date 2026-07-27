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Home / Business / Assam CM, Union Petroleum Minister discuss strengthening state's energy sector, review key energy projects

Assam CM, Union Petroleum Minister discuss strengthening state's energy sector, review key energy projects

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ANI
Updated At : 08:48 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi to discuss strengthening the state's energy sector and expanding its role in India's energy security.

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The meeting, held at Kartavya Bhawan, reviewed developments in Assam's petroleum and natural gas sector and explored ways to further strengthen the state's contribution to the country's energy ecosystem through closer cooperation between the Centre and the state government.

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Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Puri said he was "very happy" to welcome the Assam Chief Minister and described the discussions as productive.

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According to the Union Minister, the discussions focused on Assam's energy sector and the state's growing role in shaping India's energy future. He added that the North Eastern Region, including Assam, will continue to be a key driver in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting comes as the Centre continues to expand energy infrastructure across Assam, a key oil and gas-producing state.

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According to recent government initiatives, the Numaligarh Refinery expansion from 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA is expected to significantly boost fuel supplies in the North East, while the recently inaugurated Phase-I of the North East Gas Grid and the enhanced Numaligarh-Siliguri pipeline are aimed at improving regional gas connectivity and supporting the refinery expansion.

An official release said the discussions underscored the Government of India's continued emphasis on leveraging Assam's strategic location, hydrocarbon resources and expanding energy infrastructure to drive sustainable growth and strengthen the North East's role in India's energy landscape. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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