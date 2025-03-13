Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Assam government will start disbursing Rs 10,000 to each woman in self-help groups from April 1, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters Thursday.

This was a promise made by the chief minister in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The flagship scheme--Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan--is one of the biggest schemes of the state government to empower women. This seed capital will help the women start small ventures in various sectors.

Advertisement

"We will provide Rs 10,000 to individually first year to women who are part of self-help groups (SHGs)," the chief minister said.

In the second year, they propose to provide Rs 25,000 (Rs 12,500 as a bank loan and Rs 12,500 from the state government exchequer).

Advertisement

In the third year, Rs 50,000 will be provided to SHG members.

Women SHG members having three children or fewer would be eligible for the scheme. The woman's girl child, if any, will have to go to school for her to be eligible for the scheme. Alongside, the woman SHG member should not have a prior bad bank loan.

Women from ST, SC, tea tribes, and from Moran and Motak communities having four children would be eligible to be part of this flagship scheme.

The chief minister today said that out of 36 lakh women who are part of SHGs, 29 lakh women do not have more than 3 children.

"By March 31, we will finalize the beneficiaries list. Out of 29 lakh women, we expect final beneficiaries at around 26-27 lakh after the final scrutiny," CM Sarma said.

On April 1, the first installment of Rs 10,000 will be given to beneficiaries from Behali Assembly Constituency.

"23,000 women of Behali assembly constituency have been found eligible for this scheme," the chief minister said.

Subsequently, beneficiaries in other Assembly constituencies will get their entitled Rs 10,000 from the government.

The state government will spend Rs 3,038 crore for this scheme in 2025-26, the state budget document presented on Monday showed. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)