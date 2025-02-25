Assam has transformed from most disturbed to most peaceful state: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Advantage Assam 2.0

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that the state, once troubled by insurgency and unrest, has now emerged as the most peaceful in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, Sarma highlighted the state's transformation and credited PM Modi for key infrastructure and industrial projects that have fueled Assam's growth.

"Assam, in a way, has witnessed unprecedented agitation and insurgency for decades. After 2016, Assam experienced a rebirth. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Assam has become a peaceful state. Today, I can confidently say that the state, which was once considered the most disturbed in the country, has now become the most peaceful state in our nation," the Assam CM said.

Advertisement

The CM Sarma then credited PM Modi for several major infrastructure and industrial projects in Assam, which have significantly contributed to the state's growth. Among these projects are the recently launched Tata-DoRa semiconductor facility and a new greenfield fertilizer plant in Namrup with a production capacity of 1.2 million metric tons, as examples of the Centre's commitment to Assam's industrial development.

Sarma also recalled the first edition of Advantage Assam, held on February 3-4, 2018, under PM Modi's guidance. "During that time, with the Prime Minister's blessings, our Numaligarh Refinery was expanded to 9 million metric tons at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore," he said.

Advertisement

While addressing the event, Sarma also highlighted Assam's rapid infrastructure expansion, stating that 2,327 kilometers of national highways have been built since 2016. He also noted that the state's GDP has grown from USD 29 billion in 2013 to USD 68.7 billion in 2023.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 aims to attract investments and boost economic development in the state. The event serves as a platform for businesses and investors to explore opportunities in Assam's rapidly growing industrial and infrastructure sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sarbananda Sonowal, is attending the event. Industrialists, including Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, are also present.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)