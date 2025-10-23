DT
Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana partner with IREF for upcoming mega rice conference at Bharat Mandapam

Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana partner with IREF for upcoming mega rice conference at Bharat Mandapam

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Governments of Assam, Meghalaya, and Telangana have partnered with the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) for the upcoming mega Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 as State Partners.

Their participation will further amplify India's unified commitment to innovation, sustainability, and farmer empowerment in the global rice sector, IREF said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prem Garg, Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group and National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), has applauded the Governments of Assam, Meghalaya, and Telangana for their association.

Scheduled for October 30th-31st, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, BIRC 2025 is the world's largest platform dedicated to the rice industry -- bringing together policymakers, exporters, researchers, and agribusiness leaders from across the globe.

Each participating state brings a distinctive agricultural identity -- Assam's heritage of aromatic Joha and Bao rice, Meghalaya's climate-resilient and community-driven farming, and Telangana's technology-led advancements in rice productivity. Together, they represent the diversity and strength of India's rice landscape.

All three states will also contribute to the Coffee Table Book on Indian Rice and co-author the Vision and Roadmap for the Rice Sector's Contribution to Viksit Bharat @2047, a national blueprint for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Prem Garg, Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group and National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, said, "The partnership of Assam, Meghalaya, and Telangana with BIRC 2025 reflects the spirit of India's agricultural unity. Each state adds depth, innovation, and character to our shared vision of positioning India as a global leader in the rice economy."

The joint participation of Assam, Meghalaya, and Telangana at BIRC 2025 embodies India's vision of "One Nation, One Agri-Goal" -- uniting states, industries, and institutions in a common pursuit of excellence. Their collaboration underlines how diverse regional expertise can collectively strengthen India's position as a global rice powerhouse. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

